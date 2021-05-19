3D CAD Software Market to Have A Promising Future Ahead!

Global 3D CAD Software Market to reach USD 13.29 billion by 2025. Global 3D CAD Software Market valued approximately USD 8.13 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.61% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors expected to augment the markets include rising investments and espousal of 3D printing, growing adoption of cloud-based CAD solutions, the increasing penetration in the automotive & manufacturing sectors and growing focus on enhancing productivity by augmenting the design process. CAD, also known as computer-aided design and drafting (CADD), is the application of computer technology for design and design documentation. Basically, a CAD software replaces manual drafting with an automated process.

The regional analysis of Global 3D CAD Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The North American region is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries like China, Japan and India, Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Type:

*On-Premise

*Cloud

By Application:

*Automotive

*Architecture

*Healthcare

*Manufacturing

*Construction (AEC)

*Media & Entertainment

*Engineering

*Others

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Bricsys NV, CAXA Technology Co., Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Dassault Systemes, Oracle Corporation, Graphisoft SE, PTC Inc., ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd., Siemens PLM Software Inc., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the 3D CAD Software Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global 3D CAD Software Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global 3D CAD Software Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global 3D CAD Software Market by Deployment Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. 3D CAD Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. On-Premise

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Cloud

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global 3D CAD Software Market by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. 3D CAD Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Automotive

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Architecture

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Healthcare

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Manufacturing

6.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.5. Construction (AEC)

6.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.6. Media & Entertainment

6.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.7. Engineering

6.3.7.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.7.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.8. Others

6.3.8.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.8.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Global 3D CAD Software Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. 3D CAD Software Market, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)

7.2. North America 3D CAD Software Market Snapshot

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

