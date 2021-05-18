Lancet and Pen Needles Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Analysis of Key Trends, Industry Dynamics and Future Growth 2023

Lancet and Pen Needles Market Share and Size, Expected CAGR, Top Manufacturers and Consumer Analysis across the Region and Globe, Opportunities and Growth till 2023.According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

Lancet and Pen Needles Market Information: By Type (Push Button Safety Lancets, Pressure Activated Safety Lancets And Side Button Safety Lancets), Application (Insulin, Capillary Blood Sampling, Hormones, Skin Testing) End-User – Global Forecast Till 2027Market AnalysisFor obtaining blood samples, Lancets are used as alternative devices. Lancets are getting worldwide acknowledgment and acceptance because of its convenient features which provide an edge over the customary strategies for vein puncture. Some of the essential highlights of the safety lancets are painless vein cut, safety while using and easier handling. The safety lancets and its major applications include cholesterol test, capillary blood microsampling, HIV screening test, and hemoglobin (HBO) test, blood group test, allergy tests, coagulation tests, several other blood-based tests.

Various factors, for example, the positive repayment condition and government support in chosen nations, benefits of insulin pens over vials and syringes, innovative headways to needle and pain tension, increasing number of diabetic populaces, and different gatherings, meetings, and congresses to make pen needle awareness is required to drive the development of the pen needles market amid the forecast period (2017-2023). In any case, the hazard related with blood transfusion may influence the development of the global lancet and pen needles market contrarily.

Market Segmentation

The global lancet and pen needles market is divided on the basis of its type, end-user, application, and regional analysis. Based on its type, the global market is divided into lancets and pen needles. On the basis of its application, the global lancet and pen needles market is segmented into skin testing, insulin, hormones, capillary blood sampling, GLP, and others. Based on its end users, the market is segmented into medical institutions & diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, research & academic laboratories, home care & home diagnostics, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global lancet and pen needles market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of the major industry players in the global lancet and pen needles market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson, Terumo Corporation, Sanofi, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novo Nordisk A S, Owen Mumford Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Medtronic, Sarstedt AG & Co, Ypsomed Holding AG, Greiner Bio One, HTL-STREFA S.A, Abbott Laboratories, Improve Medical, Allison Medical, Inc., UltiMed, Inc., Artsana S.p.a., Perrigo Diabetes Care, VOGT MEDICAL, MedExel Co., Ltd, Simple Diagnostics, ARKRAY Inc., Stat Medical, Trividia Health, Terumo, among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

1.1 Increasing awareness of lancet and pen needles:

1.2 Production of lancet and pen needles:

1.3 FDA Regulation for Lancet:

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Scope of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

2.5 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing prevalence of diabetes

4.2.2 Growing incidence number of contagious and non-contagious diseases

4.2.3 Increasing inclination towards home healthcare

4.2.4 Improving Medical Device Regulation

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Risk associated with blood transfusion

4.3.2 Growing adoption of oral drug delivery systems, reuse of pen needles and infusion sets

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Mega Trends:

4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

