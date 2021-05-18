Tendinitis Treatment Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Analysis of Key Trends, Industry Dynamics and Future Growth 2023

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.
Market analysis
Tendinitis is the swelling of the thick cords, ligament, that attache the muscles deep down the bone. The swelling happens because of sudden damage to the ligament, redundant development of diabetes, rheumatoid joint inflammation, gout, Reiter’s disorder or lupus. Tendinitis is observed to be pervasive among the sportspersons and is one of the basic sport wounds in the players, particularly tennis, golf and others. Different pharmacological and non-pharmacological medications are accessible for the treatment of tendinitis.
However, surgery is one of the last solutions for tendinitis. Rising prevalence of tendinitis among the geriatric population and sports injuries is expected to boost the market growth for the tendinitis market. The Americas & Europe market for tendinitis treatment is expected to reach the approx value of USD 13,099.0 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the estimated period.
Market segmentation
The Americas & Europe tendinitis treatment market is classified on the basis of its type, end user, treatment, and regional demand. On the basis of type, the market is divided into supraspinatus tendinitis, De Quervain’s tenosynovitis, Achilles tendinitis, tennis or golfer’s elbow, and others. On the basis of its end user, the market is sectioned into medical research centers, hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, among others. Based on its treatment, the market is segmented into therapy, diagnosis, shock wave therapy or surgery, devices, medical devices, and others.
Regional analysis
Based on its regional analysis, the market is classified into global regions including the Americas and the Europe where America is the largest market known for the tendinitis treatment.
Major players
Some of the key players in Americas & Europe Tendinitis Treatment Market are Abbott (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Germany), Merck & Co. Inc. (Germany), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K), Bayer (Germany), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), among others.
Table of Contents:
1 Report Prologue
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of Study
2.3 Research Objective
2.4 Assumptions & Limitations
2.4.1 Assumptions
2.4.2 Limitations
2.5 Market Structure
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Primary Research Methodology
3.2 Secondary Research Methodology
3.3 Market Share Analysis
3.4 Market Pricing Approach
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing prevalence of sports injuries (weightage 35%)
4.2.2 Increasing geriatric population (weightage 30%)
4.2.3 Increasing prevalence of patients suffering from diabetes and rheumatoid
arthritis (weightage 35%)
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 Side effects of the treatment
4.4 Opportunity
4.5 Mega Trends
4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.7 Number of patients not seeking treatment
4.8 Product opportunity
4.8.1 Introduction
4.8.2 Medical Bands
4.8.2.1 Disadvantages
4.8.2.2 Product Opportunity
4.8.3 OTC drugs
4.8.3.1 Disadvantages
4.8.3.2 Product Opportunity
4.8.4 Novel Treatment Options
