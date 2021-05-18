Catheters Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Future Business Strategy, Worldwide Market Size, Growth, Segmentation Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

Catheters Market Development and Trends, Expected Growth and its Factors, CAGR, Industry Size, Business Prospects and Forecast 2023.According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

Market analysis

The catheter is a type of medical device which is a thin tube made from the high-graded material. It is used in the healthcare industry for delivering fluids or gases, medications to the patients. It is also used for draining bodily liquids like urine. During the ongoing surgical process, these are inserted into the human body for treating different ailments. The growing number of cardiovascular and urological patients has significantly boosted the growth of the global catheters market. For instance, the geriatric population is more prone to such diseases. Also, the growing number of people are preferring minimally invasive surgeries. This remains one of the major factors for the growth of the global catheters market.

However, use of catheter increases the risk of infection or contamination which may hamper the growth of the global market. The market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period (2017-2023) by reaching the valuation of USD 49,731.9 million by the year 2023.

Market segmentation

The global catheters market has been divided on the basis of end users, types and regional demand. Based on its end users, the market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals & clinics, among others. On the basis of its types, the market is bifurcated into specialty catheters, cardiovascular catheters, intravenous catheters, neurological catheters, urinary catheters, among others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global catheters market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Some of the major players in global catheters market market are Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, ACIST Medical Systems (US), and Cook Medical Inc. (US), LuMend Corporation (US), Covidien AG (Ireland), among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

2.5 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research Methodology

3.2 Secondary Research Methodology

3.3 Market Share Analysis

3.4 Market Pricing Approach

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in preference for minimally invasive procedures (Weightage 40%)

4.2.2 Increasing number of patients suffering from urological and cardiac problems (Weightage 35%)

4.2.3 Increasing geriatric population (weightage 25%)

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Risk of infection

4.4 Mega Trends

4.5 Technological Trends

4.5.1 New Advancements in Catheterization Devices

4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

