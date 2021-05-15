Mobile Logistics Robot Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Segmentation, Future Business Strategy, Market Size, Production Analysis and Forecast by 2027

Global Mobile Logistics Robot Market is valued at approximately USD 3.55 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Mobile logistics robots are a sort of automated machines that enhance the efficiency of logistics operations. The use of mobile logistics robots in logistic networks operates as an efficient alternate to the conventional belt-based transportation system. These robots are intelligent devices integrated with sensors, control systems, manipulators, software, and power supply to execute a task with improved efficiency. The integration of robotics technology in warehouses assisted the industrial sector to endorse that there is high accuracy and automation while expanding the warehouse storage capacity and operational productivity.
Further, the mobile logistic robotic are primarily built and setup as per business requirements to reduce the time losses and theft intimidations during industrial operations. This factor makes it higher adoption across the industrial sector all over the world. Moreover, the rise in adoption of industrial robots worldwide, along with growing need to improve worker’s safety are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Robotics Report published by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) in 2018, more than USD 2.4 million industrial robots were operating in factories around the world.
“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
The global sale of industrial robots rose with 31% in 2017 from 2016 (294,300) and reached to 387,000 units. In addition, the International Federation of Robotics estimated that the global shipment of industrial robots is likely to grew almost 63,000 by the year 2021. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Mobile Logistics Robot, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high initial cost, coupled with the challenges faced during working in untested environments are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Mobile Logistics Robot market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government funding for logistics robot, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in deployment of industrial robots in manufacturing and transportation facility growing concern towards worker’s safety in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Mobile Logistics Robot market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Aethon (ST Engineering Ltd)
Asic Robotics AG
Amazon Robotics
Clearpath Robotics Inc.
Fetch Robotics, Ink
Greyorange
Kuka AG
Mobile Industrial Robot Aps (Teradyne, Inc.)
Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. (Omron Corporation)
Savioke
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Industry Vertical:
Healthcare
Factory/Warehouse
Hospitality
Others
By Function:
Pick & Place
Palletizing & De-palletizing
Transportation
Packaging
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Mobile Logistics Robot Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
