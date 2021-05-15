Audio Codec Market 2021 Revenue Share, SWOT Analysis, Product Types, Analysis and Forecast Presumption till 2027

Global Audio Codec Market was valued at 5.6 Billion US Dollar in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 5.5%. Audio Codec is an electronic device or computer-based software application, which is used to encode and decode audio. In software it is a computer-based program which compresses and decompresses digital audio data. In hardware it contains both digital to analog converter and analog to digital converter with the same clock signal. The objective of Audio Codec Device is to present reliable audio signal with minimum number of bits. Increasing demands of smart gadgets and technologies like internet of things (IOT) are the key driven factors of the global Audio Codec Market.

In recent year, technology has developed in rapid way and internet penetrated in all the domains of industry which in turn Audio Codec Market growing Positively. For instance, As per Statista, in 2017 during a survey 82% people of United State listen audio music once in a week. Despite that, declining in the usage of optical media products and short term impact on consumer electronic industry due to Covid-19, are restraining the market growth of Audio Codec Market.

The regional analysis of the Audio Codec Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, APAC accounted the largest market share of Audio Codec Market, as the region is manufacturing hub for the customer electronic industry, Advanced supply chain and logistic infrastructure. However, North America and Europe are key regions that contribute to the market share of Audio Codec Market. High presence of mobile companies, increasing users of Smart are the major factors adding the growth in Audio Codec Market.

Key Players in Global Audio Codec Market

Analog Devices (US)

Cirrus Logic (US)

Maxim Integrated (US)

Qualcomm (US)

Realtek Semiconductor (Taiwan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments (US)

DSP Group (US)

Dolby Laboratories (US)

Technicolor (France)

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component Type:

Hardware

Software

By Application Type:

Desktop and Laptop

Mobile Phone and Tablet

Music & Media Device and Home Theatre

Television and Gaming Console

Headphone

Headset/Wearable Device/Automotive Information

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of Global Audio Codec Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

