Statistics Software Market Size 2021, By Industry Statistics, Global Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Investment Opportunities Analysis till 2027

Statistical software is used across various business verticals in order to analyze different attributes of the industry/company such as number of customers operating, trends and policies. These software collect the data and transform them into useful information which is supports effective business decision-making. These software delivers the business managers a real time data about complex situations and conditions in order to base their decisions on facts rather than predictions. For Instance, in order to analyze the target customers for a company (by demographics, buying pattern or any other segment), database of the customer could be collected and analyzed in statistical software which in beneficial for the growth of the company. Due to rising digitization, cloud-based storage has seen a growing usage which generates opportunities for statistical software to store the analyzed data.
As per a survey by Gartner in 2018, 81% of users are public cloud users. Statistical software are used by consulting firms to analyze the data and suggest the customers the market trend. Moreover, rise in the agility and need for management in telecommunication, IT services and automation boosts opportunities for market growth. Further, due to technological advancements, upgraded versions of software are launched timely which enhances the features offered and inhibit new features that boost clients’ experience with the software. However, privacy and security issues related to the data storage are major factors that restraint the growth of the market over the forecasted period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Statistics Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to increasing industrialization acceptance of statistically based decisions rather than predictions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as high emergence of digital traffic along with rise in the number of market players would create lucrative growth prospects for the Statistics Software market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
International Business Machines Corporation (US)
MathWorks (US)
Qlik (US)
Minitab (US)
SAS Institute (US)
StataCorp LLC (US)
Systat Software Inc. (US)
Microsoft Corporation (US)
Oracle Corporation (US)
SAP SE (Germany)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Linux
Windows
Mac OS
Android
IOS
By Application:
Scientific Research
Finance
Industrial
Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Statistics Software Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Statistics Software Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Statistics Software Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Statistics Software Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Statistics Software Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Statistics Software Market Dynamics
3.1. Statistics Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Statistics Software Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 force Model (2017-2027)
