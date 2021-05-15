Facial Recognition Market Share 2021 | Report by Size, Growth, Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

Facial Recognition is a biometric application which captures image of an individual and identify it by applying facial analytics and comparing it with the existing database. Facial recognition systems are used for security purposes. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Facial Recognition market is facing challenges because of temporary shutdown of manufacturing and distribution channel across the world. The rising demand for surveillance systems to enhance safety and security, increasing application in physical security and intelligent signage and technological advancements such as cloud-based services and 3D-based recognition systems are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325210

Moreover, the introduction of innovative product and other strategic alliances by market players will create a lucrative demand for the market. For instance: on 19th February 2019, ZKTeco launched Enhanced Visible Light Facial Recognition consisting various features such as motion detection with proactive verification, identifies images and real faces (anti-spoof function), pioneering techniques, quicker and farther, ‘Touchless’ makes convenience and hygiene, applies deep learning techniques to widen face verification angle, one-stop service and users may upload personal information themselves. However, the lack of accuracy and high implementation cost of facial recognition technology are the major factors restraining the growth of global Facial Recognition market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Facial Recognition market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M

Cognitec Systems Gmbh

Nec Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

Crossmatch

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Animetrics Inc.

Daon Inc.

Aware Inc.

Gemalto

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325210

By Component:

Software tools

Services

by Verticals:

BFSI

Government and defense

Retail and e-commerce

Healthcare

Education

Automotive

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Facial Recognition Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325210

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Facial Recognition Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Facial Recognition Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Facial Recognition Market, by Verticals, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Facial Recognition Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Facial Recognition Market Dynamics

3.1. Facial Recognition Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Facial Recognition Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Facial Recognition Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

————————Upcoming Research——————-

Server Market

Household Robots Market

Location Analytics Market

Public Key Infrastructure Market

Road Safety Market

Voice Analytics Market

Clinical Alarm Management Market

Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market

Drug Discovery Informatics Market

Fitness App Market

Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market

Server Market

Network Monitoring Market

Citizen Services Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

Natural Language Processing Market

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Market

Voice Biometrics Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in space exploration Market

Datacenter Network Consulting & Integration Services Market

Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fashion Market

Industrial Robotics Market

Technical Illustration Software Market

Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market

Customer Experience Management Market

Data Centre Colocation Market

Drone Software Market

Wi-Fi Camera Market

Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market

Millimeter-wave technology Market

Cognitive Computing Market

Data Governance Market

Data Governance Market

Data Governance Market

Contract Management Software Market