Thyroid Disorder Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Future Business Strategy, Worldwide Market Size, Growth, Segmentation Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

The Thyroid Disorder Market is thriving on account of the rising awareness amongst individuals for the benefits of maintaining a good health and the increasing need for high quality healthcare services amongst individuals. With the increasing prevalence of diseases worldwide, people are opting for products that help them to stay fit and are also investing more on healthcare services. Alternatively, pharmaceutical manufacturers, along with other healthcare companies that manufactures devices and equipment, are increasingly focusing on the research and development of advanced treatment, drugs and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and for developing healthcare products. Organizations are raising their R&D expenses year-on-year so as to deliver quality healthcare products in the years to come. The advancements in the healthcare sector are also supported by the governments of nations worldwide with numerous financial aids. According to a statistical report titled “Global Spending on Health: A World in Transition”, released in theyear 2019 by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global spending on healthcare recorded USD 7.8 trillion in 2017, which was an increase by USD 0.2 trillion from the recorded value of USD 7.6 trillion in 2016.

n 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Thyroid Disorder Market over the period 2019-2026.

Thyroid disorders may lead to elevated or decreased levels of metabolic hormones, leading to medical conditions such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, etc. falling under the category of thyroid disorders. The global thyroid disorder market is estimated to be driven by the increasing prevalence of thyroid diseases, raising awareness of the disease, and favorable reimbursement and funding policies. According to the Thyroid Disease: Assessment and Management Draft of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence published in 2017, hypothyroidism was estimated to be prevalent in 27.2% of the total UK population. Such prevalence of thyroid disorders provides suitable backgrounds for the market to grow.

However, factors such as the high cost of treatment procedures such as radioactive iodine (RAI) therapy and side-effects related to the available therapeutic restrain the market growth.

The global thyroid disorder market is expected to reach USD 2,914.93 by 2022 from USD 2,442.47 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2022.In 2017, the market was led by the Americas with a 47.2% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 30.6% and 17.3%, respectively. The market growth in the Americas is attributed to the increasing prevalence of thyroid disorders and a rise in risk factors such as obesity and diabetes.

The global thyroid disorder market has been segmented based on type, treatment, route of administration, end user, and region.

The global thyroid disorder market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism.The global thyroid disorder market, by treatment, has been segmented into medications, radioactive iodine therapy, and surgery.The global thyroid disorder market, by route of administration, has been segmented into oral, intravenous, and others. The market based on end user has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others.

Key Players

Pfizer Inc, Allergan, AbbVie Inc., Merck KGaA, RLC Labs, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Mylan

Study Objectives

• To provide a comprehensive analysis of the industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry

• To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global thyroid disorder market

• To estimate the market size of thyroid disorder from 2015 to 2022 for different regions. Wherein, 2015 to 2016 would be the historic period, 2017 shall be the base year, and 2018 to 2022 will be the forecast period for the study

• To analyze the global thyroid disorder market, on the basis of four main regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa

• To compare products with respect to various players in the market

• To provide country-wise market value analysis for various segments of the thyroid disorder market

• To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market

• To provide distribution chain analysis/value chain for the thyroid disorder market

Target Audience

• Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies

• Biotechnology Companies

• Government Research Institutes

• Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

• The global thyroid disorder market is expected to reach USD 2,914.93 million by 2022 from USD 2,442.47 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2022

• On the basis of product type, the continuous-wave (CW) thyroid disorder segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.67% from 2018 to 2022

• Based on type, the hypothyroidism segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.50% from 2018 to 2022

• Based on treatment, the medications segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.71% from 2018 to 2022

• Based on route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.64%% from 2018 to 2022

• Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share of 55.7% in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period

• The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global thyroid disorder market at a CAGR of 3.50% from 2018 to 2022

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 4.01% from 2018 to 2022

Regional Analysis

• Americas

o North America

US

Canada

o South America

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

