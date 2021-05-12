Laser Probe Market 2021: Worldwide Market Size with Top Countries Data, Segmentation Analysis, Value Chain and Key Trends by 2023

The Laser Probe Market is thriving on account of the rising awareness amongst individuals for the benefits of maintaining a good health and the increasing need for high quality healthcare services amongst individuals. With the increasing prevalence of diseases worldwide, people are opting for products that help them to stay fit and are also investing more on healthcare services. Alternatively, pharmaceutical manufacturers, along with other healthcare companies that manufactures devices and equipment, are increasingly focusing on the research and development of advanced treatment, drugs and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and for developing healthcare products. Organizations are raising their R&D expenses year-on-year so as to deliver quality healthcare products in the years to come. The advancements in the healthcare sector are also supported by the governments of nations worldwide with numerous financial aids. According to a statistical report titled “Global Spending on Health: A World in Transition”, released in theyear 2019 by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global spending on healthcare recorded USD 7.8 trillion in 2017, which was an increase by USD 0.2 trillion from the recorded value of USD 7.6 trillion in 2016.

n 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Laser Probe Market over the period 2019-2026.

The laser probe is a well-known technology within the imaging industry. Formerly, these probes were used for the diagnosis of the ophthalmic disease, but nowadays these laser probes have a wide range of applications. Despite the saturation in developed countries, the market for laser probes in healthcare and life science is anticipated to grow. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, an increasing number of cataract and glaucoma surgeries, and an increasing number of medical emergencies are likely to drive the growth of the global laser probe market. According to Novartis Healthcare in 2015, nearly 4 million cataract surgeries are performed every year in the US. Glaucoma affects more than 2.7 million Americans of age 40 and older. Additionally, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2016, around 10% of kids and teen participating in sports suffered from a minor or major type of injury.

The global laser probe market is expected to reach a market value of USD 1560.76 million by 2023 from USD 922.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by the Americas with a 38.45% share, followed by Europe with a share of 32.29%. The market growth in the Americas is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cataract and arthritis and the increasing demand for aesthetics.The global laser probe market has been segmented based on product type, probe type, application, end user, and region.

The global laser probe market, by product type, has been segmented into continuous-wave (CW) laser probes and pulsed laser probes.The global laser probe market, by probe type, has been segmented into single laser probe and cluster laser probe.

The global laser probe market, by application, has been segmented into ophthalmology, dermatology, rheumatology, orthopedics, and dentistry.By end user, the global laser probe market has been segmented into tertiary hospitals and clinics.



Key Players

Alcon (Novartis), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, FCI, Omega Laser Systems Ltd, REIMERS & JANSSEN GmbH, ADInstruments, Transonic Systems Inc, Lumenis, OphthalMed LLC, Vitreq, IRIDEX Corporation, and Quantel Medical

Study Objectives

• To provide a comprehensive analysis of the laser probe industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry

• To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global laser probe market

• To estimate the market size of laser probe from 2015 to 2023 for different regions. Wherein, 2015 to 2016 would be the historic period, 2017 shall be the base year, and 2018 to 2023 will be the forecast period for the study

• To analyze the global laser probe market, on the basis of four main geographies, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa

• To compare products with respect to various players in the market

• To provide country-wise market value analysis for various segments of the laser probe market

• To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market

• To provide distribution chain analysis/value chain for the laser probe market

Target Audience

• Probe Manufacturing Companies

• Biotechnology Companies

• Government Research Institutes

• Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

• The global laser probe market is expected to reach USD 1560.76 million by 2023 from USD 922.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023

• On the basis of product type, the continuous-wave (CW) laser probe segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.67% from 2018 to 2023

• Based on probe type, the single laser probe segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.56% from 2018 to 2023

• Based on application, the ophthalmology segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.96% from 2018 to 2023

• Based on end user, the tertiary hospitals segment held the largest market share of 63.97% in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.86% during the forecast period

• The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global laser probe market at a CAGR of 8.53% from 2018 to 2023

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 9.71% from 2018 to 2023

Regional Analysis

• Americas

North America

US

Canada

South America

• Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

