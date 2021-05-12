Egg Allergy Market 2021: Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 with Top Countries Data

The Egg Allergy Market is thriving on account of the rising awareness amongst individuals for the benefits of maintaining a good health and the increasing need for high quality healthcare services amongst individuals. With the increasing prevalence of diseases worldwide, people are opting for products that help them to stay fit and are also investing more on healthcare services. Alternatively, pharmaceutical manufacturers, along with other healthcare companies that manufactures devices and equipment, are increasingly focusing on the research and development of advanced treatment, drugs and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and for developing healthcare products. Organizations are raising their R&D expenses year-on-year so as to deliver quality healthcare products in the years to come. The advancements in the healthcare sector are also supported by the governments of nations worldwide with numerous financial aids.

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

Eggs are the most common allergy-causing agents, especially in children. Symptoms of egg allergy can occur immediately or within few minutes or few hours. Egg allergy can affect infants as well as adults. The adverse effects of egg allergy can vary from hives or rashes to a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis. Egg allergy happens when there is an overreaction to eggs by the immune system. The immune system identifies egg proteins as harmful and triggers an allergic reaction.

The global egg allergy market is expected to reach a market value of USD 2,304.3 million by 2023 from USD 1,635.3 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period. In 2018, the Americas held the highest share of the market, i.e., 39.7%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with 26.6% and 24.5% market shares respectively.The global egg allergy market has been segmented on the basis of age group, diagnosis & treatment, end user, and region.The global egg allergy market, by age group, has been segmented into children and adults.

The global egg allergy market, by diagnosis has been further segmented into skin test, blood test and food challenge. The treatment segment has been further segmented into medication and oral immunotherapy.The global egg allergy market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centres, and research institute.The global egg allergy market is expected to reach USD 2,304.3 million by 2023 from USD 1,635.3 million in 2018; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

Sanofi S.A., Genentech, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, ImmuneTech, HYCOR Biomedical, Kaleo, Inc., Alletess Medical Laboratory, Creative Diagnostics, Imutest Ltd, Mylan N. V., and Impax Laboratories.

Study objectives

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the egg allergy market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global egg allergy market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by age group, diagnosis & treatment, end user, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the egg allergy market

Target Audience

• Hospitals

• Association

• Egg Allergy Products Manufacturing Companies

Key Findings

The global egg allergy market is expected to reach USD 2,304.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.10% from 2017 to 2023

• On the basis of age group, children accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.34% by 2023

• On the basis of diagnosis & treatment, diagnosis accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.37% by 2023

• On the basis of end-user, hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 6.81% by 2023

• The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global egg allergy market at a CAGR of 6.46% by 2023

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.71% by 2023

Regional Analysis

Americas

o North America

US

Canada

o South America

• Europe

o Western Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

