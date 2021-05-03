loT in Smart Farming Market Global Analysis 2021-2028: DeLaval International AB, Agco Corporation, DICKEY-john Corporation, Dickey-John Corporation, CropMetrics LLC, and Many More.

The global loT in Smart Farming research market report is designed with an intention to provide detailed information to all the business professionals in the loT in Smart Farming market. The research study portrayed in the report is backed by a wide range of analysts, business experts, and different research methodologies. The estimates and forecasts driven specified in the report are combined with other forecasts driven by implementing different methodologies. The report helps plan comprehensive and competitive portfolios for the business along with the necessary targets that are required to get maximum coverage of the loT in Smart Farming market in the next five to ten years. It allows investors, producers, manufacturers and suppliers to realign the business infrastructure to improve customer experience throughout the lifecycle i.e. sales, aftersales, and digital connect.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Major Companies Covered

DeLaval International AB

Agco Corporation

DICKEY-john Corporation

Dickey-John Corporation

CropMetrics LLC

Precision Planting

Drone Deploy

Precision Planting

Spraying Systems

Trimble

Topcon Precision Agriculture

John Deere

AG Leader Technology

Raven Industries

Farmers Edge

Teejet Technologies

This report is an in-depth analysis of the loT in Smart Farming market categorized based on the end user, derivatives,and geographical regions such as America, APAC, Europe, and MEA.Competitorsin the loT in Smart Farming market are studied in detail in the report. It offers key details of the vendors in the loT in Smart Farming market. To help enterprises, investors, and other market players improve their position in the loT in Smart Farming market, this loT in Smart Farming market report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. Moreover, it gives a brief overview of the competencies and ability of these companies in the loT in Smart Farming to grow in future and dominate the market. The details on the production ability, sustainability, and growth prospects of the market leaders are given in the study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into



Major Types Covered

Sensors in Tractors

Automation & Control Systems

Mobile Devices

Others

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments



Major Applications Covered

Water Supply Management

Precision Agriculture

Integrated Pest Control

Global loT in Smart Farming Market: Key Highlights of the Report for 2020-2026

• Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the market in forecast years 2020-2026 is given. The data provided here about the loT in Smart Farming market accurately determines the performance investments over a period of time. It helps the businesses drive their financial goals to fulfillment.

• Detailed information on key factors that are expected to drive global loT in Smart Farming market growth during the next five to ten years is provided in the report.

• Accurate market size estimates and the contribution of the parent market in the loT in Smart Farming market share and size.

• A detailed analysis of the upcoming trends, opportunities, threats, risks, and changes of consumer behavior towards the products and services.

• Demographics of growth in the loT in Smart Farming market across different countries in the geographical regions such as America, APAC, MEA, and Europe.

• Information on the major vendors in the loT in Smart Farming market and competitive analysis.

• Comprehensive details of the vendors that drive the loT in Smart Farming market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by loT in Smart Farming Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global loT in Smart Farming Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global loT in Smart Farming Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 loT in Smart Farming Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 loT in Smart Farming Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 loT in Smart Farming Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 loT in Smart Farming Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 loT in Smart Farming Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 loT in Smart Farming Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key loT in Smart Farming Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top loT in Smart Farming Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top loT in Smart Farming Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global loT in Smart Farming Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global loT in Smart Farming Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global loT in Smart Farming Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global loT in Smart Farming Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by loT in Smart Farming Revenue in 2020

3.3 loT in Smart Farming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players loT in Smart Farming Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into loT in Smart Farming Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

At the end of the report, readers are expected to understand the following market scenarios:

