Deep Learning Market Key Players Change the View of the Global Face of Industry by 2028: 1 8VC, 2 Accel, 3 Acequia Capital, 4 Advantech Capital, etc.

Gauging through Scope: Global Deep Learning Market, 2020-26

The report contains a key explanation of market patterns such as growth rate, market size, and general scenario is benchmarked in terms of asset specificity and market value growth. PESTEL and SWOT market analyses were both included in the research study. The Global Deep Learning Industry research estimation and forecast provides an estimation of current market demand by type and end-user segment. The report provides quantitative insights into key industry dynamics, market structure, and growth of the Deep Learning, import/export by location, supply quantity, and primary region for each end-user group.

Vendor Landscape

1 8VC, , 2 Accel, , 3 Acequia Capital, , 4 Advantech Capital, , 5 Advenio Technosys, , 6 Aetion, , 7 Affidea, , 8 Agfa HealthCare, , 9 AiCure, , 10 Aidence, , 11 Aidoc, , 12 Alberta Innovates, , 13 AlbionVC, , 14 AlchemyAPI, , 15 Alder Hey Childrens Hospital, , 16 AlgoMedica, , 17 AlgoSurg, , 18 Allen Institute for AI, , 19 ALMatter, , 20 Almaworks, , 21 Amazon Web Services, , 22 AME Cloud Ventures, , 23 AME Cloud Ventures, , 24 American Cancer Society, , 25 American Diabetes Association, , 26 American Heart Association, , 27 American Sleep Apnea Association, , 28 aMoon, , 29 Amplify Partners, , 30 Analytics Ventures, , 31 Anand Diagnostic Laboratory, , 32 Anthem, , 33 Antwerp University Hospital (UZA), , 34 Apollo Hospitals, , 35 Apple, , 36 Apposite Capital, , 37 Artelus, , 38 Arterys, , 39 Arya.ai, , 40 Asan Medical Center, , 41 Asset Management Ventures, , 42 AT&T; Labs, , 43 Atomico, , 44 Atrium Health, , 45 Aurum, , 46 Avicenna, , 47 Axilor Ventures, , 48 Ayce Capital, , 49 AZ Maria Middelares, , 50 Baidu.ventures, , 51 Baillie Gifford, , 52 Bar-llan University, , 53 Behold.ai, , 54 Beijing Dongfang Hongtai Technology, , 55 Beijing Hao Yun Dao Information & Technology (Paiyipai), , 56 BenevolentAI, , 57 Benslie Investment Group, , 58 BI INVESTMENTS, , 59 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, , 60 BinomixRay, , 61 Bioinfogate, , 62 Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), , 63 Blackford Analysis, , 64 BlueCross BlueShield Venture, , 65 Boca Raton Regional Hospital, , 66 Boehringer Ingelheim, , 67 Boehringer Ingelheim, , 68 Bold Brain Ventures, , 69 Bold Capital Partners, , 70 Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, , 71 Boston Childrens Hospital, , 72 Brainomix, , 73 Bridge Bank, , 74 Bridge to Health USA, , 75 Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, , 76 Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), , 77 Butterfly Network, , 78 Cadens Medical Imaging, , 79 Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital, , 80 Canon Medical Systems, , 81 Capital Health, , 82 Capitol Health, , 83 Capricorn Partners, , 84 Caption Health, , 85 Carestream Health, , 86 CDH Investments, , 87 Cedars-Sinai, , 88 Cemag Invest, , 89 Cenkos Securities, , 90 Centre for Advanced Research in Imaging, , 91 ChainZ Medical Technology, , 92 Change Healthcare, , 93 Chimera Partners, , 94 Chiratae Ventures, , 95 Chiratae Ventures (Formerly IDG Ventures), , 96 Clalit Research Institute, , 97 Cleveland Clinic, , 98 Clever Sense, , 99 Cloud DX, , 100 Co-Diagnostics, , 101 Cognea, , 102 Connect Ventures, , 103 Connecticut Innovations, , 104 ContextVision, , 105 CorTechs Labs, , 106 Cota Capital, , 107 Crouse Health, , 108 CRV (acquired by Microsoft), , 109 Ctrip, , 110 CuraCloud, , 111 CureMetrix, , 112 Danhua Capital (DHVC), , 113 Daotong Capital, , 114 Dark Blue Labs, , 115 Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust, , 116 Dartmouth College, , 117 Data Collective, , 118 Data Collective (DCVC), , 119 Dataminr, , 120 Deep Genomics, , 121 DeepMind, , 122 DeepTek, , 123 Deepwise, , 124 DEFTA Partners, , 125 Dell, , 126 DePuy Synthes, , 127 DiA Imaging Analysis, , 128 DigitalOcean, , 129 DNA Capital, , 130 DNNresearch, , 131 doc.ai, , 132 DocPanel, , 133 Dolby Family Ventures, , 134 Dong Kook Lifescience, , 135 Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, , 136 Dubai Diabetes Center, , 137 Duke University, , 138 East Seattle Partners, , 139 EBSCO, , 140 EchoNous, , 141 Edan Instruments, , 142 Edwards Lifesciences, , 143 eInfochips, , 144 Elekta, , 145 Emergent Connect, , 146 Emergent Medical Partners, , 147 Emu Technology, , 148 Endiya Partners, , 149 Enlitic, , 150 Erlanger Health System, , 151 European Commission, , 152 Exigent Capital Group, , 153 Exilant Technologies, , 154 Exor, , 155 Explorys, an IBM Company, , 156 Fang Danhua Capital, , 157 fast.ai, , 158 FbStart, , 159 FemtoDx, , 160 Fertility Road, , 161 ff Venture Capital, , 162 Fidelis Care, , 163 Fidelity Investments, , 164 FIDI (Imaging Diagnostic Research Institute Foundation), , 165 Forestay Capital, , 166 Forge, , 167 Formation 8, , 168 Fosun RZ Capital, , 169 Founder Friendly Labs (FFL), , 170 Fractal Analytics, , 171 Frazier Healthcare Partners, , 172 Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Network, , 173 Frost Data Capital, , 174 Fujifilm Medical Systems USA, , 175 FUJIFILM Sonosite, , 176 Fujita Health University, , 177 Future Play Green Cross Holdings, , 178 Fysicon, , 179 Gachon University Gil Medical Center, , 180 GE Healthcare, , 181 GE Ventures, , 182 Genentech, , 183 gener8tor, , 184 General City Hospital, Aalst, , 185 Genesis Capital Advisors, , 186 Georges Harik, , 187 GF Securities, , 188 Google, , 189 Google Ventures, , 190 Government of Canada, , 191 Granata Decision Systems (acquired by Google), , 192 Green House Ventures (GHV) Accelerator , , 193 Greenbox Venture Partners, , 194 Greenoaks Capital, , 195 Greycroft, , 196 Guerbet, , 197 Haitong Leading Capital Management, , 198 Halli Labs, , 199 HALO Diagnostics, , 200 Hanfor Capital Management, , 201 Hangzhou CognitiveCare, , 202 Harrow Council, , 203 HB Investment, , 204 Health Innovations, , 205 HealthKonnect India, , 206 HealthNet Global, , 207 HeartFlow, , 208 HelpAround, , 209 henQ, , 210 Hera Investment Funds, , 211 Herman Verrelst, , 212 Highmark Health, , 213 Holland Capital, , 214 Hongdao Capital, , 215 Hoxton Ventures, , 216 HTC, , 217 Huntington Hospital, , 218 Hyundai Investment Partners, , 219 IBM, , 220 iCAD, , 221 icometrix, , 222 iLabs Capital, , 223 Illumina, , 224 IMADIS Téléradiologie, , 225 Imagia Cybernetics, , 226 Imaging Biometrics, , 227 Imbio, , 228 ImFusion, , 229 IMM Investment, , 230 Imperial College London, , 231 Incepto, , 232 Indira IVF, , 233 Infervision, , 234 InHealth, , 235 INKEF Capital, , 236 In-Med Prognostics, , 237 Innova Salud, , 238 Innovacom, , 239 Innovate UK, , 240 Innovation Endeavors, , 241 InnovationQuarter, , 242 Institut Curie, , 243 Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO), , 244 Intel, , 245 Intelerad Medical Systems, , 246 Intelligent Ultrasound, , 247 Intermountain Healthcare, , 248 Intervest, , 249 Intrasense, , 250 Invenshure, , 251 IQ Capital, , 252 iSchemaView (RapidAI), , 253 iSono Health, , 254 Israel Innovation Authority, , 255 Jetpac (Justice Education Technology Political Advocacy Center), , 256 Johns Hopkins University, , 257 Johnson & Johnson, , 258 joule, , 259 Kaggle, , 260 Kakao Ventures, , 261 Karos Health, , 262 KB Investment, , 263 Kentuckiana Health Collaborative (KHC), , 264 Keshif Ventures, , 265 Kheiron Medical Technologies, , 266 Khosla Ventures, , 267 Kinzon Capital, , 268 Kinzon Capital, , 269 Kleiner Perkins, , 270 Koinvesticinis Fondas, , 271 Koios Medical, , 272 Konica Minolta, , 273 Korea Development Bank, , 274 Korea Telecom, , 275 Kt Investments, , 276 Kumamoto University, , 277 L2 Ventures, , 278 La Costa Investment Group, , 279 Legend Capital, , 280 Lenovo, , 281 Lenovo, , 282 LG CNS, , 283 Linköping University, , 284 LPIXEL, , 285 LucidHealth, , 286 Lumenis, , 287 Luminous Ventures, , 288 Lunit, , 289 M3, , 290 Maccabi Healthcare Services, , 291 Mach7 Technologies, , 292 Manipal Hospitals, , 293 Marubeni, , 294 MassMutual Ventures (MMV), , 295 MaxQ AI, , 296 Mayo Clinic, , 297 MBM Company, , 298 McGill University, , 299 MD Anderson Cancer Center, , 300 MedAxiom, , 301 MedGlobal, , 302 Medica Superspecialty Hospital, , 303 Mediscan Systems, , 304 MEDNAX, , 305 MedNetwork, , 306 MEDO.ai, , 307 Medsynaptic, , 308 MEDTEQ, , 309 Medtronic, , 310 Merge Healthcare, , 311 Methinks, , 312 Microsoft, , 313 Mindshare Medical, , 314 Minneapolis Heart Institute Ventures, , 315 Mirada Medical, , 316 Mirae Asset Venture Investment, , 317 MLP Care, , 318 Monash IVF, , 319 Montefiore Nyack Hospital, , 320 Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms (MILA), , 321 Moodstocks, , 322 Moorfields Eye Hospital, , 323 Morado Venture Partners, , 324 Mount Sinai Hospital, , 325 Myongji Hospital, , 326 Nanox, , 327 National Health Service (NHS) Trust, , 328 National Imaging Academy Wales, , 329 National Institute of General Medical Sciences, , 330 National Institutes of Health, , 331 National Science Foundation, , 332 Nauto, , 333 NeuralSeg, , 334 New York Genome Center (NYGC), , 335 New York University (NYU), , 336 NewMargin Ventures, , 337 NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital , , 338 Nico.lab, , 339 Nightingale Hospital, , 340 Nines, , 341 NMC Healthcare, , 342 Nobori, , 343 Nordic Medtech, , 344 Northwell Health, , 345 Northzone, , 346 Norwich Ventures, , 347 Novo Nordisk, , 348 NTT DATA, , 349 Nuance Communications, , 350 NVIDIA, , 351 NXC Imaging, , 352 Nyansa (now a part of VMware), , 353 ODH Solutions, , 354 Olea Medical, , 355 Optellum, , 356 Optina Diagnostics, , 357 Optum Ventures, , 358 ORI Capital, , 359 OurCrowd, , 360 Ovation Fertility, , 361 Oxipit, , 362 Panorama Point Partners, , 363 Parkwalk Advisors, , 364 Partners HealthCare, , 365 Pathway Genomics, , 366 Pentathlon Ventures, , 367 Philips, , 368 Phytel, An IBM Company, , 369 pi Ventures, , 370 platform.ai, , 371 PointGrab, , 372 PowerCloud Venture Capital, , 373 Practica Capital, , 374 Prairie Cardiovascular, , 375 Precision Vascular, , 376 Presence Capital, , 377 Qiming Venture Partners, , 378 Qingsong Fund, , 379 Qualcomm Design, , 380 Quantib, , 381 Quest Diagnostics, , 382 QuEST Global, , 383 QUIBIM, , 384 Qure.ai, , 385 Rabo Ventures, , 386 RADLogics, , 387 RaySearch Laboratories, , 388 Realize, , 389 Red Hat, , 390 Regal Funds Management, , 391 Revelation Partners, , 392 Rhön-Klinikum, , 393 Riverain Technologies, , 394 Roche, , 395 Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, , 396 Royal United Hospitals, , 397 R-Pharm, , 398 Samsung, , 399 San Raffaele Hospital, , 400 Sana Kliniken, , 401 Satis Operations, , 402 SB Investment, , 403 SBRI Healthcare, , 404 ScreenPoint Medical, , 405 SeeAI, , 406 Segunda Lectura Diagnóstica, , 407 Sejong Hospital, , 408 SELECT Healthcare Solutions, , 409 SEMA Translink Investment, , 410 SemanticMD, , 411 Semmelweis University, , 412 Sentient Technologies, , 413 Seoul National University Hospital, , 414 Sequoia Capital, , 415 ShengJing360, , 416 Shinhan Investment, , 417 Siemens Healthineers, , 418 SigTuple, , 419 Skope Magnetic Resonance Technologies, , 420 Smilegate Investment, , 421 SoftBank Ventures Asia, , 422 SpaceX, , 423 Square Peg Capital, , 424 SRI Ventures, , 425 St. Johns College, , 426 Stanford University, , 427 StartX, , 428 Subtle Medical, , 429 Sunland Fund, , 430 Sunshine Insurance Group, , 431 Taihe Capital, , 432 Tech Transfer UPV, , 433 Tekes – the Finnish Funding Agency for Technology and Innovation, , 434 Telemedicine Clinic, , 435 Telerad Tech, , 436 Temasek, , 437 Temecula Valley Hospital, , 438 Tencent, , 439 TeraRecon, , 440 Terason, , 441 Teva Pharmaceuticals, , 442 Texas Medical Center, , 443 The Alan Turing Institute, , 444 The American College of Radiology (ACR) Data Science Institute(DSI), , 445 The Inventors Guild, , 446 The Israel Innovation Authority, , 447 The Jagen Group, , 448 The Oncopole, , 449 The Scottish Government, , 450 The Venture Reality Fund, , 451 Thorney Investment Group, , 452 Threshold Ventures, , 453 Tiatros, , 454 Timeful (acquired by Google), , 455 TLV Partners, , 456 Tongdu Capital, , 457 Tracxn Technologies, , 458 Trakterm, , 459 Trillium Health Partners, , 460 Trusted Insight, , 461 Truven Health Analytics, , 462 Tsingyuan Ventures, , 463 Twitter Cortex, , 464 University of Antwerp, , 465 University of Bordeaux, , 466 University of California, , 467 University of Cambridge, , 468 University of Dundee, , 469 University of Edinburgh, , 470 University of Florida, , 471 University of Hertfordshire, , 472 University of Montreal, , 473 University of Oxford, , 474 University of Oxford, , 475 University of San Francisco, , 476 University of Sheffield, , 477 UW Medicine, , 478 Varian Medical Systems, , 479 VH Capital, , 480 Vision Factory, , 481 Vivo, , 482 Viz.ai, , 483 Vizyon, , 484 Volpara Solutions, , 485 VoxelCloud, , 486 VUNO, , 487 Wavemaker Partners, , 488 WeDoctor, , 489 Wellbeing Software, , 490 Wellington Management, , 491 Wisemont Capital, , 492 Wish, , 493 Women’s Imaging Associates, , 494 XB Ventures, , 495 Xiang He Capital, , 496 Y Combinator, , 497 Yongin Severance Hospital, , 498 Zebra Medical Vision, , 499 ZhenFund,

Ask for sample request @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/5843880?utm_source=PoojaA3

The Deep Learning research includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of data from a variety of market analysts and global market leaders across the industrys value chain. An extensive study of recent and future developments in the micro and macro indicators, global economy, plans, and policy are included with the aid of accurate market studies. Furthermore, primary and secondary sources were used to evaluate and verify overall market shares and market breakdowns.

Global Deep Learning market Segmentation:

Analysis by Type:

type of image processed (X-ray, MRI, CT, ultrasound)

Analysis by Application:

application area (lung infections / respiratory disorders, brain injuries / disorders, lung cancer, cardiac conditions / cardiovascular disorders, bone deformities / orthopedic disorders, breast cancer and others)

The Deep Learning analysis is used in the timeline forecast to estimate the accurate market share. Market revenue forecasts are provided for each geographic region in the Deep Learning research report. An overview of the industrys growth opportunities, emerging innovations focused on creative business models, a range of value-added goods, and the competitive context of the competition that can fuel market growth are also included in the report. Similarly, the report provides the most up-to-date forecasts of global demand for the next five years.

Read complete report along with TOC @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/deep-learning-market-outlook-to-2028-key-trends-covid-19-impact-growth-opportunities-and-segment-analysis?utm_source=PoojaA3

Some Major TOC Points:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Deep Learning Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

And Many More…

In addition to prospects, growth patterns, industry-specific technologies, challenges, and other aspects, this study provides a comprehensive overview of the major factors affecting the global market. The Deep Learning analysis includes the major market share breakdown, profitability index, SWOT review, and geographic spread of the Deep Learning market. The Deep Learning market analysis incorporates complete data as well as impact assessments on key causes, prospects, and constraints. A qualitative analysis of Deep Learning demand estimates for the projected timeline is also presented to highlight the global Deep Learning industrys financial appetite.

Shoot your queries at:@ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/5843880?utm_source=PoojaA3

Furthermore, the Deep Learning review shows the new position of the big players in the fast-paced business world. The Deep Learning report provides a systematic analysis and concise overview of the different dimensions of business development that influence the local and global markets. In order to explain the importance of the Deep Learning sector in an evolving geographic scenario, the global Deep Learning industry study contains a comprehensive comparison of economies and global markets.

Please find our latest report @ https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Air-Charter-Services-Market-Top-Manufacturers-Analysis-by-2026-VistaJet-Luxaviation-Jet-Aviation-Air-Partner-TMC-Jets-etc_12654226

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155