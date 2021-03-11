Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Insights and Development Trends

The global Interventional Cardiology & Peripheral Vascular Devices Market was valued at USD 21.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 38.28 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.78% from 2017 to 2025.

The increase in geriatric population and Heart related health issues in the middle age group population is enforcing the use and R&D in treatment of cardiovascular disorders. The market is therefore growing and is expected to grow at a steady rate till 2025 courtesy major investments in the market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Geriatric population

1.2 Growing demand of minimally invasive devices and surgical procedures

1.3 Growing Technical assistance and advancements in cardiovascular and peripheral vascular techniques

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Availability of alternate effective treatments

2.2 Product failure

Market Segmentation:

The global Interventional Cardiology & Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is segmented on the basis of the product and technique market involved:

1. Angioplasty Market, by Type:

1.1 Old/Normal Balloons

1.2 Cutting and Scoring Balloons

1.3 Drug-Eluting Balloons

1.4 Angioplasty Balloon Material

1.4.1 Non-Compliant Balloons

1.4.2 Semi-Compliant Balloons

1.4.3 Low-Compliant Balloons

1.5 Angioplasty Balloon Platforms

1.5.1 Over-The-Wire Balloon Catheters

1.5.2 Rapid Exchange (RX) Balloon Catheters

1.5.3 Fixed-Wire Balloon Catheters

2. Angioplasty Stent Market, by Type:

2.1 Angioplasty Stents, By Type

2.1.1 Bare-Metal Stents

2.1.2 Drug-Eluting Stents

2.1.3 Bioabsorbable Stents

2.2 Angioplasty Stents, By Delivery Platform

2.2.1 Self-Expanding Stent

2.2.2 Balloon-Expandable Stent

3. Angioplasty Market, by Procedure:

3.1 Plain Old Balloon Angioplasty (Poba)

3.2 Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)

3.3 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA)

4. Catheters Market, by Type:

4.1 Angiography Catheters

4.2 IVUS/OCT Catheters

4.3 Guiding Catheters

5. Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market, By Type:

5.1 Retrievable Filters

5.2 Permanent Filters

6. Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Accessories Market, By Type:

6.1 Guidewires

6.2 Vascular Closure Devices

6.3 Introducer Sheaths

6.4 Balloon Inflation Devices

7. Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Stent Grafts Market, By Type:

7.1 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

7.2 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms

8. Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market, By Type:

8.1 Embolic Protection Devices

8.2 Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

9. Plaque Modification Devices Market, By Type:

9.1 Atherectomy Devices

9.2 Thrombectomy Devices

10. Global Interventional Cardiology & Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Region:

10.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

10.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

10.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

10.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

10.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Medtronic PLC

2. Boston Scientific Corporation

3. Abbott Laboratories

4. Cordis Corporation (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

5. Accessclosure, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Cardinal Health, Inc.)

6. B. Braun Melsungen AG

7. Biosensors International Group Ltd.

8. C.R. Bard, Inc.

9. St. Jude Medical, Inc.

10. Terumo Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Interventional Cardiology & Peripheral Vascular Devices Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

