Global Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market Growth Factors and Business Development Strategy

The global Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market was valued at USD 3.76 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.28 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.86% from 2017 to 2025.

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Ultrasound Imaging Devices are applicable in a large number of medical practices. The increasing R&D projects in investments in the healthcare sector is causing the market to grow at a fast pace and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.86% till 2025 due to its key drivers.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

1.2 Growing demand for minimally invasive devices

1.3 Increase in applications of Ultra sound imaging technology

1.4 Increment in investments from Govt. as well as private sector

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Dearth of skilled professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, by Technology:

1.1 Diagnostic

1.2 Therapeutic

1.3 2d, 3d/4d ultrasound imaging

1.4 High intensity focused ultrasound

2. Global Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, by Application:

2.1 Radiology

2.2 Obstetrics

2.3 Gynecology

2.4 Cardiovascular

2.5 Gastroenterology

2.6 Other

3. Global Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, by Device Display Type:

3.1 Color ultrasound imaging devices

3.2 Black & white (b/w) ultrasound imaging devices

4. Global Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, by End User:

4.1 Hospitals

4.2 Academia

4.3 Ambulatory

4.4 Diagnostic center

5. Global Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Analogic Corporation

2. Esaote SpA

3. FUJIFILM Corporation

4. FUKUDA DENSHI

5. General Electric Company

6. Hitachi, Ltd.

7. Koninklijke Philips N.V

8. Mindray (a subsidiary of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.)

9. Shantou Institute Of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd

10. Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare

11. Toshiba Corporation

12. Trivitron Healthcare

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

