Global Cloud Database Security Market Top Players 2028: IBM INC., FORTINET TECHNOLOGIES INC., PORTICOR LTD, INTEL SECURITY GROUP, MCAFEE INC. etc.

Introduction: Global Cloud Database Security Market

A new report on Global Cloud Database Security market added to the flourishing data archive is in place to provide readers with innate detailing on market developments, comprising a detailed market overview, vendor landscape, market dimensions, vendor landscape as well as in-depth SWOT and PESTEL assessment, besides other internationally approved market assessment guidelines that play crucial roles in growth dissemination.

Competitor Profiling: Global Cloud Database Security Market

With the rapid growth in the number of cyber-attacks

the demand for strict acquiescence and security packages to protect confidential data across different verticals

such as government

banking

retail

manufacturing

etc.

is increasing. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest GrowthAccording to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation

small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the engines of growth and innovation in region

and account for over 97% of all enterprises and employ over half of the workforce across Asia-Pacific economies. The growing penetration of the internet and shift toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services. Alongside the digital transformation in the region

owing to ineffective cyber laws and lack of cyber security awareness

companies in Asia-Pacific have been found to be 80% more likely to be targeted by hackers as compared to other regions. Further

the growing speed and scope of digital transformation in the region

coupled with the advent of IoT

are leading to the existing network infrastructure being increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

BFSI to Hold the Largest Market ShareWith growing technological penetration

digital channels (such as internet banking

mobile banking

etc.) are becoming the preferred choice of customers for banking services. Consequentially

the amount data volumes has witnessed a robust increase. To utilize this data to gather customer insights

banks and financial organizations are increasingly employing services. BFSI institutes have therefore opted for cloud solutions

to increase the ease in storage and analysis of complex data. However

the growing number of data breaches has led to an exponential rise in costs and loss of valuable customer information. For instance

in the recent past

Taiwan’s Far Eastern International Bank incurred a loss of around USD 60 million by a malware. In addition

with greater customer expectation

growing technological capabilities

and regulatory requirements

banking institutions are pushed to adopt a proactive approach to security.

Growing Number of Cyber-attacksWhile enterprises have pushed consistently to meet the challenge of anticipating future demands by adopting cloud-based services

the number of attacks on cloud environments has also increased

which has threated and challenged the traditional IT infrastructure. The increase in the number of attacks can also be attributed to the fact that more valuable data is shifting to the cloud

and hackers find it lucrative to steal valuable data. Thus

it has become increasingly important for organizations to step up security systems

to protect their cloud environments.

Key Developments in the Market January 2018 IBM and Salesforce expanded their partnership

by bringing together artificial intelligence and cloud computing platforms. This partnership is expected to expand IBM’s customer base in the cloud solutions segment. January 2018 Amazon\s cloud business acquired Sqrrl

a security start-up with NSA roots. The founders of Sqrrl had previously worked for the US National Security Agency. This acquisition by the company is aimed at attaining business from US intelligence agencies. July 2017 IBM announced the launch of two new security testing practice areas

focused on automotive security and Internet of Things (IoT). The new services will be delivered via an elite team of IBM X-Force Red researchers

focused on testing backend processes

apps

and physical hardware

used to control access and management of smart systems.

Major Players: IBM INC.

FORTINET TECHNOLOGIES INC.

PORTICOR LTD

INTEL SECURITY GROUP

MCAFEE INC.

ORACLE PVT. LTD

IMPERVA INC.

NETLIB SECURITY INC.

HEXATIER LTD

THE HEWLETT-PACKARD COMPANY

TRUSTWAVE HOLDINGS

INFORMATICA CORPORATION

VOLTAGE SECURITY INC.

AMAZON WEB SERVICES

and AXIS TECHNOLOGY LLC

amongst others.



We Have Recent Updates of Cloud Database Security Market in Sample [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/5411202?utm_source=pujaModor

Unraveling Segmentation and Scope of the Global Cloud Database Security Market

Based on expert research activities initiated by multiple research veterans in our in-house research teams, the segmentation section of the report is well bifurcated into several stand-alone segments. With optimum understanding of the segment performance, aligning with reader expectations and industry specificities, the report identifies global Cloud Database Security market well segregated into dynamic segments such as type and application. Based on these segment assessment, leading players can gain insightful understanding about segment performance and viability.

Analysis by Type: This section of the report includes factual details pertaining to the most lucrative segment harnessing revenue maximization.

Type I

Type II

Type III

Analysis by Application: Further in the subsequent sections of the report, research analysts have rendered precise judgement regarding the various applications that the Cloud Database Security market mediates for superlative end-user benefits.

Application I

Application II

Application III

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Cloud Database Security Market Report at @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cloud-database-security-market-2020-analysis-by-segments-types-applications-top-players-current-trends-and-future-growth-2028?utm_source=pujaModor

Details on technological nuances, costing and pricing matrix, raw material development, demand and supply chain gaps, customer preferences, market developments, trend assessment, regional innovations as well as vendor and product portfolios along with detailed product and service based innovations are also thoroughly discussed in this high end report on global Cloud Database Security market.

This in-depth research report evaluating versatile activities in global Cloud Database Security market with significant exposure to diverse economical and technological milestones governing both the historical developments as well as current developments, based on which established market veterans as well as novice entrants may well gain cues on forecast predictions and future ready growth probabilities.

Regional Coverage of Global Cloud Database Security Market

This enhanced research report developed in the lines of regional developments and geographical expanse includes versatile details on European expanse. Several countries such as the UK, Germany, Russia, Italy have been widely discussed.

Regional Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/5411202?utm_source=pujaModor

Other vital countries across North American region such as the US, Canada, Mexico have also been discussed in the report.

Details on Asian countries such as Japan, China, India, Singapore and the like.

Other African and South and Central American countries have been profiled in the report.

Further in the report, readers are also equipped with sufficient understanding on pandemic evaluation and assessment based on which new and established players mag gain sufficient insights on pandemic management.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155