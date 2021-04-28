Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Report 2020: Alcatel-Lucent, Opera Software, 6Wind SA, Huawei Technologies., Amdocs, CIMI Corporation, Connectem, Intel Corporation, ConteXtream, Juniper Network, etc.

The global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) research market report is designed with an intention to provide detailed information to all the business professionals in the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market. The research study portrayed in the report is backed by a wide range of analysts, business experts, and different research methodologies. The estimates and forecasts driven specified in the report are combined with other forecasts driven by implementing different methodologies. The report helps plan comprehensive and competitive portfolios for the business along with the necessary targets that are required to get maximum coverage of the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market in the next five to ten years. It allows investors, producers, manufacturers and suppliers to realign the business infrastructure to improve customer experience throughout the lifecycle i.e. sales, aftersales, and digital connect.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Alcatel-Lucent

Opera Software

6Wind SA

Huawei Technologies.

Amdocs

CIMI Corporation

Connectem

Intel Corporation

ConteXtream

Juniper Network

F5 Network

Open Wave Mobility

NEC

This report is an in-depth analysis of the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market categorized based on the end user, derivatives,and geographical regions such as America, APAC, Europe, and MEA.Competitorsin the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market are studied in detail in the report. It offers key details of the vendors in the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market. To help enterprises, investors, and other market players improve their position in the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market, this Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. Moreover, it gives a brief overview of the competencies and ability of these companies in the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) to grow in future and dominate the market. The details on the production ability, sustainability, and growth prospects of the market leaders are given in the study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Firewalls

Network Address Translation NAT

Domain Name Service DNS

Intrusion Detection

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

Traffic Analysis

Switching Elements Routers

Security Function

Next Generation Signaling

Service Assurance

Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market: Key Highlights of the Report for 2020-2026

• Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the market in forecast years 2020-2026 is given. The data provided here about the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market accurately determines the performance investments over a period of time. It helps the businesses drive their financial goals to fulfillment.

• Detailed information on key factors that are expected to drive global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market growth during the next five to ten years is provided in the report.

• Accurate market size estimates and the contribution of the parent market in the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market share and size.

• A detailed analysis of the upcoming trends, opportunities, threats, risks, and changes of consumer behavior towards the products and services.

• Demographics of growth in the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market across different countries in the geographical regions such as America, APAC, MEA, and Europe.

• Information on the major vendors in the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market and competitive analysis.

• Comprehensive details of the vendors that drive the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Revenue in 2020

3.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

