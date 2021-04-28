Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2020: Starship Technologies, Savioke, Nuro, JD.com, Flirtey, Cainiao Technology, etc.

The global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery research market report is designed with an intention to provide detailed information to all the business professionals in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market. The research study portrayed in the report is backed by a wide range of analysts, business experts, and different research methodologies. The estimates and forecasts driven specified in the report are combined with other forecasts driven by implementing different methodologies. The report helps plan comprehensive and competitive portfolios for the business along with the necessary targets that are required to get maximum coverage of the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market in the next five to ten years. It allows investors, producers, manufacturers and suppliers to realign the business infrastructure to improve customer experience throughout the lifecycle i.e. sales, aftersales, and digital connect.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Starship Technologies

Savioke

Nuro

JD.com

Flirtey

Cainiao Technology

This report is an in-depth analysis of the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market categorized based on the end user, derivatives,and geographical regions such as America, APAC, Europe, and MEA.Competitorsin the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market are studied in detail in the report. It offers key details of the vendors in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market. To help enterprises, investors, and other market players improve their position in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market, this Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. Moreover, it gives a brief overview of the competencies and ability of these companies in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery to grow in future and dominate the market. The details on the production ability, sustainability, and growth prospects of the market leaders are given in the study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Vehicles

Others

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

E-commerce

Industry

Others

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market: Key Highlights of the Report for 2020-2026

• Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the market in forecast years 2020-2026 is given. The data provided here about the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market accurately determines the performance investments over a period of time. It helps the businesses drive their financial goals to fulfillment.

• Detailed information on key factors that are expected to drive global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market growth during the next five to ten years is provided in the report.

• Accurate market size estimates and the contribution of the parent market in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market share and size.

• A detailed analysis of the upcoming trends, opportunities, threats, risks, and changes of consumer behavior towards the products and services.

• Demographics of growth in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market across different countries in the geographical regions such as America, APAC, MEA, and Europe.

• Information on the major vendors in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market and competitive analysis.

• Comprehensive details of the vendors that drive the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Revenue in 2020

3.3 Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

At the end of the report, readers are expected to understand the following market scenarios:

