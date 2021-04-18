Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market Key Players Change the View of the Global Face of Industry by 2028: Accenture, Amdocs, Anritsu, Arris International Limited, Broadcom, Centina, Cisco, Comarch S.A, etc.

The research and analysis of the global Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market emphasizes emerging Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) industry trends and offers actionable insights to businesses. The study helps business managers, CXOs, venture capitalists, manufacturers, producers, suppliers, and investors identify opportunities and business optimization strategies to improve the market position in the global Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market. It offers important data of the prominent enterprises who are amongst the Fortune 500 companies. The report is a comprehensive coverage of the existing and potential markets along with their assessment of their competitive position in the changing market scenario.

Market Segmentation Assessment

This report attempts to study the ability of the global Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market evaluating it with the help of a Five Forces analysis. The Porters Five Forces Analysis undertaken in the report helps business professionals, new entrants, established players, venture capitalists, stakeholders and other interested players to better understand the actual competition in the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market and its profitability for the business. Importantly, the analysis helps in determining the industry attractiveness and in analyzing the growth prospects and feasible opportunities. Competitive trends and intensity of rivalry among the existing competitors are assessed. The Five Forces Analysis acts as a strategic tool for determining the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market potential and identifying vulnerabilities that otherwise are difficult to detect.

Vendor Profiling: Global Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market, 2020-26:

Accenture

Amdocs

Anritsu

Arris International Limited

Broadcom

Centina

Cisco

Comarch S.A

Comviva

Enghouse Networks

Ericsson

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Infovista

Intracom Telecom

Mobileum

NEC Corporation

Nokia

and Spirent. Operator

Nonetheless, in many situations, awareness of the potential threats can limit the attractiveness of the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) industry and prevent new entrants from venturing into the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market. The knowledge on both the Long-term and Short-term strategic plans is provided to the enterprises through the research.Additionally, Porters Five Forces Analysis benefits the market participants by determining the power of buyer to decrease the prices they pay, the ability of suppliers and producers to intensify the prices of the products or services they provide, and identify threats posed by new competitors to the existing competitors in the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market.

Analysis by Type:

• Mobile Operator• Fixed OperatorSystems Covered:• Network Management• Quality Monitoring• Probe Systems• Fault Management• Workforce Management Solutions Covered:• Products• ServicesDeployment Modes Covered:• On-Premises• CloudOrganization Sizes Covered:• Large Enterprises• Small & Medium EnterprisesRegions Covered:• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • South America • Middle East & Africa

forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope• Key Market Developments and financials of the key players• Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants• SWOT Analysis of the key players• Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Analysis by Application:

Global Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market Analysis 2020The Global Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market is expected to reach $10.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019 to 2026. Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) acts as the tool to optimize network effectiveness offered to the service provider. It allows service providers to offer reliable service operations. Communication has become a vital aspect of everyone’s life to be in touch with everyone

everywhere. People are getting closer by advanced technologies such as 4G

video conferencing

3G

and internet protocol television (IPTV). However

telecom service assurance appears to enhance insights for network

price

operations

service

customer

and workforce. It will augment customer experience and boost operational efficiency.Factors such as growth in the number of cellular/mobile subscribers and large-scale implementation of software-defined networking (SDN) & network function virtualization (NFV) are driving the growth of the market. Though

data privacy concern is restraining the growth of the market. Exponential growth in the global IP traffic & cloud traffic and rising complexities in communication network ecosystem by IoT and 5G technologies are providing opportunities for the growth of the market.Based on the organization size

the small and medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cost-effective business

growing adoption of cloud platform and IoT and 5G technology

and changing subscriber dynamics. Furthermore

rising adoption rate

as well as the importance of telecom service assurance solutions across telecom operators for implementing applications

such as customer analysis

network performance management

and quality management

Regional Analysis:

The report evaluates the proliferation of the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market in the nations like France, Italy USA, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Russia, Germany, U.K, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The report also undergoes meticulous evaluation of the regions such as Middle East & Africa, Europe North, America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Global Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market Key Highlights

• Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market during the forecast period 2022-2027 estimating the return on investments.

• Detailed analysis of the influencing factors that will assist the global Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) participants to grow in the next five years with its full potential

• Estimation of the global Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market size, market share by value and by volume, and contribution of the parent market in the global Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market.

• Consumer behavior with respect to current and upcoming trends.

• Analysis of the competitive landscape and insights on the product portfolios, technology integration boosting growth, and new product launches by the prominent vendors in the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market.

