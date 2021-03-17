In the Chicago suburbs, these young teens labor nights in meat-packing and auto-parts plants, come home at 6 a.m. when their shift ends, then go to school two hours later on almost no sleep

Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said.

The attacks began around 5 p.m., when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall near a rural area in Acworth, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Two people died at the scene and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Baker said.

Around 5:50 p.m., police in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, responding to a call of a robbery in progress, found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.

“It appears that they may be Asian,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in statement Wednesday that its diplomats in Atlanta have confirmed from police that four of the victims who died were women of Korean descent. The ministry said the office of its Consulate General in Atlanta is trying to confirm the nationality of the women.

The killings came amid a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.

“Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday evening on Twitter.

A man suspected in the Acworth shooting was captured by surveillance video pulling up to the business around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, minutes before the attack, authorities said. Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

TIJUANA, Mexico—Members of a group of migrants living in a new border encampment here have a message for the new U.S. president printed on their T-shirts: “Biden please let us in!”

Despite statements from the new administration that it won’t let in large numbers of migrants anytime soon, hundreds of people have set up tents in a plaza just across from the U.S. border. They say they believe President Biden, who campaigned on reversing Trump administration immigration policies, will soon welcome them.

“I’m paying rent [in Tijuana], but we have to be here in case they call my number,” said Francisca Aguilar Garcia, pointing to a pile of blankets on a sidewalk where she and her family have slept for the past few weeks. A Honduran native, Ms. Aguilar is hoping to enter the U.S. and claim asylum along with her husband, two sons and nephew.

Like some migrants in the new encampment, she has been waiting a long time—more than two years in her case. She still has a slip of paper with a number that she was given when she first arrived, before the pandemic led to a closure in border traffic and ended a metered system implemented by the Trump administration. The number marked her spot on a list of migrants who wanted to cross the border and ask for asylum.

Ms. Aguilar said the family fled Honduras when her sons and nephew became targets of local gangs after her father and brother were killed.

The Biden administration is scrambling to shelter thousands of unaccompanied minors crossing the southern border from Central America. Which means the crisis at the border will also be heading to your school district soon.

If your kids are in public school or you pay school taxes, you need to know the facts.

The media show photos of young migrant children. Yet three-quarters of these unaccompanied minors are young men ages 15 to 17.

These teens are carrying the name and phone number of a relative in the United States who will sponsor them. A few weeks after surrendering to border officials, they’ll board buses to Los Angeles, Houston or New York City — the three most common destinations — or elsewhere in the United States where their sponsor lives.

It’s the beginning of a hard road. The law requires them to go to school. But they’ve endured trauma on their trek and missed months or years of schooling. Few speak English, and many don’t even know Spanish, only a Native American language.

Their education will cost thousands of dollars a year more than for the average student because they’ll need linguistic experts, tutors, psychological counseling, vaccinations and other support.

They’ll also consume most of a classroom teacher’s attention, leaving the rest of the class to make do with less.

Even so, only 66 percent of students without English skills ever graduate.

They will struggle, but so will our own kids. This migration wave is hitting schools just as they’re reopening after the pandemic. Students have missed an entire year of school activities.

For school districts with tight budgets, the added costs of educating these young newcomers will mean an end to art classes, band and orchestra and other enrichment activities.

A group of minor migrants in Penitas, Texas on March 14, 2021.

A group of minor migrants in Penitas, Texas on March 14, 2021.

REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Districts in four states will likely be most affected — Florida, California, Texas and New York. But Danbury and Stamford, Conn., also have Central American communities and will likely be receiving minors.

In 2014, New York City schools rolled out the red carpet for 1,662 migrants from Central America, committing a whopping $50 million for special programs. At the time, parents asked the question they should be asking again now: Why is the federal government allowing this influx of needy students when New York City already has its own challenges? Over half the city’s students read below grade level.

President Biden seems oblivious. Last week he announced a program to enable Central American children to apply for admission to the United States from their home country. That would spare them the dangerous trek. But it doesn’t alleviate the strain on our schools.

Team Biden knows its open-borders plan is unpopular — so why do it?

The Democratic Party pays lip service to reducing economic inequality. But Dems’ open-border policy is doing the opposite — fostering a permanent underclass working for low wages.

In the Chicago suburbs, these young teens labor nights in meat-packing and auto-parts plants, come home at 6 a.m. when their shift ends, then go to school two hours later on almost no sleep, according to a ProPublica exposé. No wonder they fall asleep in class and age out of high school before getting a diploma. The Dickensian era of child labor is being resurrected in our country today, thanks to open borders.

Teens who fail to get a diploma are almost always doomed to poverty. Nearly half the Central American adult migrants in the United States lack a high-school diploma. Their education levels are, on average, lower than those of other immigrants and the US-born population. And to no surprise, they are also poorer.

Worst of all, allowing this wave of migration to continue now will cripple many public schools and further set back our own kids, just when they’re struggling to get back on the learning track.

Police said video footage showed the suspect’s vehicle in the area of the Atlanta spas about the time of those attacks as well. That, as well as other video evidence, “suggests it is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County’s, who is in custody,” Atlanta police said in a statement. Atlanta and Cherokee County authorities were working to confirm the cases are related.

FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said the agency was assisting Atlanta and Cherokee County authorities in the investigation.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said in a video posted on Facebook that his deputies and state troopers were notified around 8 p.m. that a murder suspect out of north Georgia was headed toward their county. Deputies and troopers set up along the interstate and “made contact with the suspect,” who was driving a 2007 black Hyundai Tucson, around 8:30 p.m., he said.

Samsung has always been committed to its large, pen-centric Galaxy Note lineup, even when things went very wrong. Late last year, however, rumors surfaced that Samsung might not release a Galaxy Note device this year, and now the company has confirmed that. During Samsung’s annual shareholder’s meeting, co-CEO Koh Dong-jin said that the company is grappling with a shortage of chips and that it “might be difficult” to release a Note model in the second half of 2021 as it had planned, Bloomberg has reported.

“There’s a serious imbalance in supply and demand of chips in the IT sector globally,” Koh said. “Despite the difficult environment, our business leaders are meeting partners overseas to solve these problems.”

Samsung Securities analyst MS Hwang told Bloomberg that a big part of the problem for Samsung is a shortage of Qualcomm chips produced by Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC. “The tightened supply of Qualcomm AP chips produced by TSMC is affecting everybody except Apple,” he said.

Samsung Electronics, which is the world’s second-largest chip manufacturer next to TSMC, is having its own problems. The company was forced to shut down some of its US Texas plants due to rolling blackouts, squeezing an already tight supply of chips, and is still not up to full production. That might not directly affect its flagship lineups, but it’s likely to have a ripple effect on supply during a period when smartphone and PC demand is sky-high due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Koh didn’t tie the possibility of skipping a year for the Note directly to the chip shortage. However, he noted that “it could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year, so it might be difficult to release [a] Note model in 2H [2021].” He did seem to confirm that Samsung isn’t giving up on the model, though. “The timing of Note model launch can be changed but we seek to release a Note model next year,” he said.

A state trooper performed a PIT, or pursuit intervention technique, maneuver, “which caused the vehicle to spin out of control,” Hancock said. Long was then taken into custody “without incident” and was being held in the Crisp County jail for Cherokee County authorities who were expected to arrive soon to continue their investigation.

Due to the shootings, Atlanta police said they dispatched officers to check nearby similar businesses and increased patrols in the area.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has managed to break a one-year sales record for Nintendo of Europe, selling a staggering 7 million units since its launch in 2020.

According to information from Nintendo shared with GamesIndustry.biz, those game sales account for about one-third of all Switch owners in Europe. Nintendo’s investor site puts the total sales figures for the game at just over 31 million, meaning about 24 million copies have been sold in other regions. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has previously set a short-term launch sales record for Europe back in 2018, though it doesn’t appear Nintendo specified if that game also held the one-year record.

A few factors likely made it easier for Animal Crossing to set the new record. Aside from its acclaim and the series’ overall popularity, it released three years after the Switch first launched, meaning there was a larger player-base for the game out of the gate. Of course, COVID-19 also kept people inside all year, and New Horizons allowed them to stay connected. Certain politicians even recommended this specifically early on in the pandemic. Prior to a policy change from Nintendo, some, like now-President Biden, even used the game for their campaigns.

It’s helped that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has gotten a steady stream of content updates, too. We just saw “Shamrock Day” items based on St. Patrick’s Day make their way to the game, and Easter-themed “Bunny Day” items are coming tomorrow. Even Mario couldn’t stay off the island, with his own goodies available to celebrate the franchise’s latest Switch release, and you’ll have to be careful of the April Fools’ Day items coming in the next update.

How is President Trump challenging the result?

Why US spy world is feeling so uneasy right now

Six legal battles looming for Trump

The fear of misinformation led to the establishment of the Rumour Control website under Mr Krebs and this brought him into conflict with his own president.

Votes had been cast by dead people and were being counted. False, the site said.

A bad actor could change results without detection. Again, false, it said, providing details of why that could not be the case.

If results change in the days after the initial count, they cannot be trusted and have been compromised. Again, a big red cross on the website indicated this was not true.

This all directly contradicted assertions that Donald Trump and some of his allies were relying on to challenge the integrity of the result.

President Trump himself cited reports that a particular voting machine had deleted 2.7 million votes, while his campaign suggested dead people had voted in Georgia.

Mr Krebs’ own Twitter account as well as the website maintained a steady and consistent message – the vote had not been rigged. A statement on 12 November by a group of officials posted on Mr Krebs’ Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) website described the election as “the most secure in American history”.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” one line from the statement said – in bold to add emphasis. Less than a week later, Mr Krebs was “terminated” by a presidential tweet.

Mr Krebs was highly regarded within the cyber-security community.

“He built Cisa into a major player on the global cybersecurity stage,” Ciaran Martin, who ran the UK’s closest equivalent body until September, told the BBC.

“His work on election security is his crowning achievement. It brought together everything he’d built: the ability to harness elite national security capabilities to protect small local government bodies that run elections.

“And he fearlessly communicated the truth about what were real threats, and what weren’t.”

His firing was the latest – and not necessarily the last – chapter in the long battle between President Trump and his own national security community. At issue from the start has been the legitimacy of both election campaigns he has fought in.

His presidency began with him lashing out at his own spies for their assessment that Russia interfered in 2016 to support his candidacy. That began a long tussle in which the president almost appeared to see a zero-sum battle; one in which he sought to undermine the credibility of his own spies to avoid any question being raised about his victory.

The tension has ebbed and flowed, with some officials sacked and others walking a fine line to try and protect themselves and their own institutions.

But the 2020 election result has led it to explode again.

In 2016, Donald Trump was angry at claims there had been election interference. This time his anger is at the refusal of those like Chris Krebs to back up his claims that there was.

Mr Krebs is gone and with an uncertain, uneasy transition ahead, he may not be the last.

A series of sackings and appointments – with rumours of more to come – has created a sense of deep uncertainty around the US intelligence and national security community.

While some outside that world have raised fears that this is part of an attempt by the president to hold on to power, many on the inside see it more as driven by a desire for personal revenge and the latest stage of a conflict that has done much to define Donald Trump’s presidency.

But there remain fears that the uncertainty of a divisive transition could hold real dangers.

The sacking of a raft of top civilian leaders at the Pentagon, including the secretary of defence, was, many believe, just the start.

In some cases, this could relate to a president wanting to pursue specific policy goals during his final days and removing those who have opposed them, such as getting troops out of Afghanistan. But in many ways this also looks to some observers to be the result of pent-up anger and the final act in a long battle.

America’s national security community has been in the firing line for President Trump, accusing it of being a “deep state” of conspiring against him.

He viewed the intelligence community assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election in support of his candidacy, as a threat to the legitimacy of his victory and went on the offensive almost immediately. And he has never stopped.

In recent months, he has been pushing hard to declassify information which he thinks will support his case that the assessment was wrong. The White House has installed political allies as director of national intelligence who have supported that drive but they have still met with resistance.

CIA Director Gina Haspel has been talked of as currently in the firing line. She has walked a fine line since being appointed. Critics say she has been too close to the White House, citing among other things her appearance and applause for the president at his State of the Union speech.

But her supporters say she has played a careful game in trying to stay sufficiently on the right side of the president to protect the agency from being politicised, fearing that if she was fired, then a more partisan figure would be chosen to replace her. And her apparent unwillingness to declassify some aspects of the intelligence surrounding Russian interference in the 2016 election recently has drawn fire from the president’s supporters.

An even more controversial sacking would be that of Chris Wray, director of the FBI.

President Trump is believed to be angry at the failure of federal law enforcement to investigate Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden over his foreign business connections and wanted some kind of replay of 2016 when then-FBI Director James Comey’s public pronouncements surrounding Hillary Clinton’s emails caused her damage in the closing stretch of the campaign.

What was Hunter Biden doing in Ukraine and China?

Who Russia, China and Iran want to win US election

While CIA directors are often, but not always, replaced by a new president, FBI directors are appointed for a 10-year term