Global Ventilator Market Insights and Development Trends

The global Ventilator Market was valued at USD 687.89 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,346.71 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.75% from 2017 to 2025.

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments.

The ventilator market is driven by some key factors, major lifestyle changes and increased tobacco consumption, also increasing geriatric population being some of them. The market has increasing values in market trend all over the globe.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Cases of Respiratory Diseases

1.2 GrowingGeriatric Population

1.3 Increasing Preterm births

1.4 Urbanization and Growing pollution

1.5 Increased tobacco consumption

1.6 Major lifestyle changes

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reimbursement Risks

2.2 Risks associated with Mechanical ventilator

2.3 Resistance from Traditional Medical Practitioners

2.4 Availability of Alternatives at cheaper cost from local manufacturers

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Ventilator Market, by Age Group:

1.1 Infant/Neonatal Ventilator

1.2 Adult/Pediatric Ventilator

2. Global Ventilator Market, by Type:

2.1 Portable/Transportable Ventilator

2.2 Intensive Care Ventilator

3. Global Ventilator Market, by Mode:

3.1 Pressure-Mode Ventilation

3.2 Volume-Mode Ventilation

3.3 Combined-Mode Ventilation

3.4 Others

4. Global Ventilator Market, by Interface:

4.1 Invasive

4.2 Non-Invasive

5. Global Ventilator Market, by End User:

5.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.2 Home Care

5.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

6. Global Ventilator Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Philips Healthcare

2. Resmed, Inc.

3. Medtronic Public Limited Company

4. Becton, Dickinson and Company

5. Drager Group

6. Smiths Group PLC

7. Getinge Group

8. Teleflex Incorporated

9. Hamilton Medical AG

10. GE Healthcare

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

