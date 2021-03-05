TV Wall Market Strategic Analysis: Drivers and Constraints

“ TV Wall Market Overview 2021 – 2025

TV Wall, or Video Wall, is a special multi-monitor (or a sigle large screen) setup that consists of multiple computer monitors, video projectors, or television sets tiled together contiguously or overlapped in order to form one large screen. Typical display technologies include LCD panels, LED arrays, PDP tiles, and rear projection screens (DLP). Video Wall Controller is the core component, which is connecting the computer directly to the video box for instant display on a large Video Wall. No special hardware is required, only a high resolution high speed transmission cable (DVI or HDMI or DisplayPort) is required to transmit signals from the computer to the video box. The video box tiles together a group of small panels to form a large video screen.

DLP industry is in rapid development period, which has formed a complete and competitive industry chain, but DLP industry still has some problems. First of all, upstream raw materials are lack of concentration. Secondly, the main driving force comes from the vendors themselves (for example Barco, Vtron and Planar). Thirdly, industrial chain is relatively long and complex, resulting in inefficient system operation.

As for LCD display, the manufacturers are the main force to promote the development of the whole industry. Although only Samsung is the major promoter of the LCD video wall industry, the whole LCD industry is very efficient and competitive, and this factor can be favorable factors for the LCD video wall industry.

With the development of LED technology, the LED ultra-high-definition display technology is completely suitable for harsh indoor installation requirements. Recent years, small pitch LED products developed fast and take the indoor TV wall market share rapidly. There are already many LED video wall manufacturers in this field and the competition will get more fierce.

Key Competitors of the Global TV Wall Market are: Barco, Christie, Daktronics, Lighthouse, Planar, Mitsubishi Electric, Delta, Samsung, NEC, Panasonic, LG, Eyevis, Sharp, Philips, DynaScan, Toshiba, Vtron, Sansi, Konka, Leyard, Odin, Absen, Dahua, GQY, Unilumin, Changhong, Liantronics, Vewell,

Major Product Types covered are:

LCD

LED

Rear Prejection(DLP)

PDP

Major Applications of TV Wall covered are:

Security

Industrial

Govenment

