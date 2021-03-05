Automotive Lighting Market Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

“According to a new research report titled Automotive Lighting Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2021 – 2025

Automotive lighting is a vehicle lighting tools which includes headlights, tail lights and turn signals and the like. At the same time, automotive lighting can press type can be divided into halogen lamp, LED, HID.

On the basis of technology, the automotive lighting market is segregated into halogen, xenon, and LED. Halogen dominated the industry in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2016 to 2022. Low purchasing & replacement cost and easy availability are few factors for the adoption of halogen technology. They are available in different dimensions and are cost-effective and easy to replace. However, excessive heat loss while light radiation has increased awareness for energy efficiency leading to the reduced usage of halogen. LED lighting market accounted for over 17% of the overall share in 2016 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. This is largely attributed to red LED applications such as indicators and brake lights.

Asia Pacific automotive lighting market accounted for over 42% of the overall share in 2016. Increased automobile production across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Korea combined with rising urban population, growing economies, and increasing the purchasing power of individuals is estimated to fuel the demand across this region.

Europe is anticipated to have steady growth owing to increasing adoption in the brake, reverse, interior lights, and signal indicators. Further, environmental regulations mandate the installation of LEDs across various applications. The North American regions are expected to have substantial demand for LED lights in the automotive sector, majorly supplemented by their increasing application in the interior segment.

Key Competitors of the Global Automotive Lighting Market are:

Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella, Stanley Electric, Ichikoh, ZKW Group, SL Corporation, Varroc, TYC, DEPO, Xingyu, Hyundai IHL,

Major Product Types covered are:

Halogen Lighting

HID Lighting

LED Lighting

Major Applications of Automotive Lighting covered are:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Regional Automotive Lighting Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

