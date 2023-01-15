Will Sexify Season 3 Come to Netflix in 2023?

Sexify is a Polish sex comedy-drama show that Kalina Alabrudzinska and Piotr Domwalewski made and are in charge of. The script was also written by Malgorzata Biedronska, Agata Geri, Agata Koschmieder, Jan Kwiecinski, and Malgorzata Suwala, as well as Kalina and Piotr.

Natalia is a software developer who knows a lot about programming but not much about sex. Her story is told in Sexify. She goes on a trip with her friends Monika and Paulina to figure out the mystery of the female orgasm. To win a contest, she comes up with a plan to make an app.

Is Sexify Renewed for Season 3?

As of January 2023, Sexify’s third season had not been officially announced by the network. We know that all of the new episodes of the second season just came out on Netflix a few hours ago, so it’s not fair to ask for news or updates about a possible third season, since it’s too soon for any major network to make such big decisions so quickly. Fans should wait until Netflix confirms and acknowledges this information in a formal way.

There was only a 10-month gap between the first and second seasons of Sexify. If the same thing happens with season 3, it’s possible that season 3 will come out in the same year.

Plot

Malgorzata Debska has been defeated, and the Sexify app has been deleted. This means that the three founders are on the verge of a new era. The last scene of Sexify season 2 shows Natalia going back to her computer and getting ready to write code for a new project. This shows that she is ready to start working on another app. If the show gets picked up for another season, Natalia, Monika, and Paulina might work on something else together.



Cast

For the second season, most of the main and regular characters would be back. These things:

Aleksandra Skraba as Natalia Dumała, Maria Sobocińska as Paulina Malinowska, Sandra Drzymalska as Monika Nowicka, Małgorzata Foremniak as Joanna Nowicka, Monika’s mother, Cezary Pazura as Marek Nowicki, Monika’s father, Zbigniew, Zamachowski as dean Krzysztof Maślak, Bartosz Gelner as Konrad, Piotr Pacek as Mariusz, Paulina’s fiancé, Adam, Lilith’s brother, is played by Jan Wieteska, who works in a sex shop. Sebastian Stankiewicz as “Jabba,” Kamil Wódka as “Rafael Paluch,” Edyta Turhan as Natalia’s mother, Wojciech Solarz plays Krynicki, Ph.D., and Magdalena Grziowska plays Lilith, the owner of a sex shop.

Trailer

There is no trailer available for sexify season 3. The trailer for Season 2 of Sexify is now on Netflix. Three college students work hard to keep their business, Sexify, going in the trailer.

Sexify has not yet been picked up for a third season. It could take weeks or months for Netflix to make an official decision. Season 3 could come out at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024, depending on if the show is renewed. Sexify is back for a third season. Most of the main and regular characters would be back from season 2.

