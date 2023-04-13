Rise and Fall Series 2: When It is Going to Be Released?

When Rise and Fall Season 2, the highly anticipated show, is set to reach the big screens, witness the final confrontation of heart and intellect.

In this enthralling reality television program, everyday individuals will compete against one another to get to the top and win, while others in positions of authority will control the weaker contestants.

As the candidates are willing to sacrifice all for the sake of fame and power, prepare for an astonishing show of drama, betrayals, and victories. Keep watching Channel 4 for never-ending suspense and amazing drama!

Release Date of Rise and Fall Series 2

As you prepare, the second season of Rise and Fall was aired on Channel 4 on March 19, 2023.

The Episodes Scheduled for Rise and Fall

If you’re wondering when Rise and Fall Series is available, here is when the episodes aired:

Episode 2 aired on March 20 at 10 p.m. on Channel 4.

Episode 3 aired on March 21 at 10 p.m. on Channel 4.

Episode 4 aired on March 22 at 10 p.m. on Channel 4.

Episode 5 aired on March 23 at 10 p.m. on Channel 4.

Episode 6 aired on March 24 at 10 p.m. on Channel 4.

Episode 7 aired on March 27 at 10 p.m. on Channel 4.

Episode 8 aired on March 28 at the same time on Channel 4.

Episode 9 aired on March 28 at 10 p.m. on Channel 4.

Episode 10 aired on March 29 at 10 p.m. on Channel 4.

The Plot of Rise and Fall Series 2

The narrative revolves around the extraordinary journey of sixteen regular people as they contend for fame, power, and the opportunity to win a sum of money that might change their lives by up to £100,000.

When the candidates put everything on the line to win the crown, anticipate jaw-dropping surprises, unexpected alliances, and painful betrayals!

Cast of Rise and Fall Series 2

Have a look at Rise and Fall Season 2 cast here:

Greg James

Sophie

Rishika

Ramona

Marina

Joanna

Rachel

Sydney

Cheryl

Connor

James

Ali

Age: 50

Place: Suffolk

Working as an interior designer

Joanna, an interior designer, spent time in her grandparent’s magnificent mansion while growing up in Suffolk. She went on an adventure to Greece when the flu struck.



Margaret Thatcher is a fantastic leader in Joanna’s opinion; she calls her “a really strong woman with balls of steel.”



Does she believe she has won? Joanna claims: “I have mental and physical strength. Throw anything at me, and maybe I’ll be able to handle it because I’m quite spirited. I enjoy rising to any challenge that comes my way!”

Cheryl

Age: 40

Place: Liverpool

Working as a Trainee nurse

Cheryl, a student nurse from Liverpool, has experience dealing with adults and children as a support worker. Due to her preference for having things done her way, she views herself as a “fantastic leader.”

“We can work together since I listen and like to process everything. As long as you cooperate with me, I will, “she claims.

How would she win Rise and Fall?, Cheryl speculates “I enjoy bringing people together, but I also enjoy doing things on my own. I don’t like seeing others in pain, so I’m sure I’ll have a lot of empathy in those situations. Yet, I also enjoy winning, and as long as things go my way, that’s okay.”

Ali

Age: 44

Place: Essex

Employment: Entrepreneur

Ali is a dedicated businessman from Essex, where his eateries have grown popular with celebrities.

Since Donald Trump is a “don’t-take-no-c**p kind of guy,” he believes he would make a terrific leader. He claims, “I’m a fantastic leader, I’m highly organized, and I can get people to do what I want them to do. These are the attributes I have that will make me win Rise and Fall.”

Sophie

Age: 21

Place: Essex

Political science student

The Young Conservatives member Sophie, a politics student from Essex who frequently contributes to the national media and is open about her political beliefs, is based in Essex. She plays football as well.

Margaret Thatcher is her “personal idol,” according to her. Said she “Since I have a lot of people’s attention, I can win Rise and Fall because I am very likable. I’m a born leader, a powerhouse, and I couldn’t give a damn what people think of me. I believe I have it in the bag.”

Marina

Age: 18

Place: London

Work as a receptionist

Marina, a receptionist located in London, now resides with her parents. She left school to pursue a career as an actor.

When asked who makes a great leader, Marina responds that it’s challenging to pick a famous person because she has “never been led by a famous person.” She claims “I’m a terrific leader because I bring a lot of positive energy and offer solutions rather than complaints. I’m a friendly person who can effectively communicate with others to get their support.”

Can Series 2 of Rise and Fall Be Viewed For Free in Any Way?

You may watch Rise and Fall Series 2 for free on Channel 4 since it is a platform that offers free streaming.