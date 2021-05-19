Data Center UPS Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Global Data Center UPS Market to reach USD 8.18 billion by 2025. Global Data Center UPS Market valued approximately USD 4.19 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.72% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are rising demand for uninterrupted power to secure efficient operations in financial institutions, banks, & businesses and growing espousal of cloud computing services. Furthermore, the growing base of connected customers, the proliferation of digital devices, and growth in content are responsible for generating more data which in turn is one of the principal drivers for the market. An uninterruptible power supply or uninterruptible power source (UPS) is an electrical apparatus which gives emergency power to a load when the input power source or mains power fails. UPS systems are a critical component of a data center.
The regional analysis of Global Data Center UPS Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
*Large Data Center UPS
*Medium Data Center UPS
*Small Data Center UPS
By Regions:
*North America
o U.S.
o Canada
*Europe
o UK
o Germany
*Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
*Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
*Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Gamatronic Electronic Industries, The Emerson Electric Company, General Electric, Eaton, Toshiba Corp., Schneider Electric, Belkin International Inc., Clary Corp., HBL Power Systems, PhoenixContact, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.
Target Audience of the Data Center UPS Market Study:
*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
*Venture capitalists
*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
*Third-party knowledge providers
*Investment bankers
*Investors
