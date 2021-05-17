Enterprise Resource Planning Market Analysis 2021 By Share, Size, Industry Demand, Worldwide Research, Prominent Players, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities and Revenue Expectation till 2026

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is the ability to deliver an integrated suite of business applications, that shares process and data model, and deep operational end-to-end processes, which are found in finance, HR, distribution, manufacturing, service and the supply chain. ERP is used in wide range of end user industry including Manufacturing & Services, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government Utilities, Aerospace and defense, Telecom and Others.

Globalization, regulatory compliance and centralization as well as rising adoption of ERP software to boost transparency and operational efficiency of organizations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising technological advancements, introduction new products and services and other strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative growth opportunity for this market.

For instance: as per Company’s news release in March 2020, Sage Group announced the introduction of its next generation ERP for the construction industry, by combining its Sage Intacct ERP functionality with construction industry and enhancing it with the knowledge and functionality gained from the Sage Timberline/Sage 300 Construction product. However, higher investment and maintenance costs is the major factor restraining the growth of global Enterprise Resource Planning market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Enterprise Resource Planning market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Sage Group plc

Microsoft Corporation

BAAN Company (now part of Infor)

Kronos Incorporated

JD Edwards

QAD Inc.

Consona Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Functional Analysis:

Finance

Human resource (HR)

Supply chain

Others

By Deployment Analysis:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical Analysis:

Manufacturing & Services

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government Utilities

Aerospace and defense

Telecom

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.1. Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.2. Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Functional Anlaysis, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.3. Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Deployment Anlaysis, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.4. Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Vertical Anlaysis, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Dynamics

3.1. Enterprise Resource Planning Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Functional Anlaysis

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market by Functional Anlaysis, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Estimates & Forecasts by Functional Anlaysis 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

5.4. Enterprise Resource Planning Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Finance

5.4.2. Human resource (HR)

5.4.3. Supply chain

5.4.4. Others

