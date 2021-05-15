Marketing Analytics Software Market 2021 Growth Factors, Product Overview, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2027

Global Marketing Analytics Software Market is valued approximately at USD 2.13 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Marketing analytics is a practice of measuring, controlling, managing and analyzing the marketing performance which enables marketers to evaluate the success of their efforts. It comprises of the processes and technologies in order to maximize the effectiveness and optimize the Return on Investment (ROI). Marketing analytics offer profound insights into customer preferences and trends, and allow them to monitor the online marketing campaigns.

This solution further allows to monitor the respective outcomes which enables managers to finance as effectively as possible. Marketing Analytics Software helps marketing managers in the areas of customer surveys, product design, industry trends, and customer support. The rising adoption of cloud technology and big data as well as increase in social media channels are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and strategic alliance such as product launch and investment by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market.

For instance: on 02nd December 2020, Oracle launched MySQL Database Service with Business Analytics, performs transaction processing and business analysis tasks within the same database system. This software provides high-performance, lower-cost alternative to competing systems such as the Google Cloud SQL and Microsoft Azure SQL Database. Whereas, high deployment cost of marketing analytics software and easy availability of open-source solution is the major factor restraining the growth of global Marketing Analytics Software market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Marketing Analytics Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the presence of a large number of companies and an increasing number of companies continuously foraying into this market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.Com Inc.

Accenture PLC

Adobe Systems Incorporated

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Neustar, Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Deployment :

Cloud

On-premise

by Application:

Online Marketing

E-mail Marketing

Content Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Others

By End User:

Retail

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Manufactuing

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Marketing Analytics Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

