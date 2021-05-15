Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market Share 2021 Qualitative Insights, Competition Landscape, Growth Rate, Development Trends, Prominent Players and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market is valued approximately at USD 1283.09 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 37% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Virtual CPE is a means of delivering network services such as routing, firewall security and virtual private network connectivity to businesses through the use of software rather than dedicated hardware devices.

By virtualizing CPE, providers will significantly simplify and speed service delivery, securely customize and control equipment, and enable consumers to request new services or change current ones on demand. The growing need for accessibility, rising demand for virtual networking technology and facilities such as such as virtual LANs (VLANs) and containers such as virtual machines (VMs) Network storage devices, as well as changing traffic dynamics and increasing network complexities, are rising the acceptance of V-CPE across end-users. V-CPE offers upgraded physical networking facilities that can be converted into common virtual services that are accessible from anywhere without the need of any networking equipment.

The concept of virtual infrastructure has reduced the hardware dependence of enterprises and minimized the cost of networking infrastructure. However, security and reliability concerns related to virtual architecture and lack of skilled workforce and limited knowledge among end-users are limiting the growth of V-CPE solutions on the market. The application of V-CPE in the education sector transforms the education system by providing the benefits of virtualization technology such as online programs, group discussions and information exchange are made possible through virtualization technology. With the education system moving from classroom learning to learning through computers and universities integrating content into their existing networking or IT courses, V-CPE solutions enable the education sector to manage educational programs and university data efficiently.

However, high initial cost associated with virtual CPE solutions coupled with Security and reliability concern related to virtual architecture may act as a hindrance to the market growth. Various service providers of virtual CPE are adopting the strategy of product launch to gain competitive edge over other players operating in the marketplace. For instance, In June 2016, IBM expanded its suite of semantic interface applications for Network functions virtualization (NFV) and consumer premises. The company launched IBM Spectrum Computing, built to extract maximum value from results, to automate high-performance analytics or machine learning.

The regional analysis of global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate due to increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices across industries in the region. In the Asia-Pacific region, industries such as energy and utilities, manufacturing, transport and logistics, and agriculture are expected to lead the market and industrial IoT.

Major market player included in this report are:

Intel Corporation

Qosmos

AT&T, Inc

NEC Corporation

Orange Business Services

Verizon Wireless

Cisco Systems, Inc

Ericsson AB

International Business Machines, Corporation

Dell, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

Classic CPE Model

Cloud Hosted CPE Model

By Service:

Professional Service

Managed Service

By Application:

Residential Application

Enterprise Application

By Solution:

Security and Compliance

Virtual Equipment Solution

Infrastructure Management

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market, by Deployment, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market, by Service, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market, by Solution, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market Dynamics

3.1. Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market, by Deployment

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market by Deployment, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

