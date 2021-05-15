Desktop Printers Market Insights, Growth, Size 2021 | Key Players, Industry Share, Investment Opportunities, Future Trends, Market Impact, Revenue Exception till 2027

A printer is a hardcopy peripheral which produces on paper human-readable representations of graphics or text.. The growing digitalization and use of desktops and Tablets for day to day work has increased the demand for printers. The trend of designing on tabloids has further increased the propensity for easy generation of Hardcopies driving the market growth. Growing connected devices penetration also supports the market growth. As per Statista, in 2019 94.35 million units of hardcopy peripherals including printers were shipped across the globe. Further, the transformation of printers for use in 3D printing presents a lucrative opportunity for the market. However, growing awareness and programs towards less use of paper to save environment by use of digital media impedes the growth of the market

The regional analysis of global Desktop Printers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high technology demands in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and growing dependency on computers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Desktop Printers market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zebra

Xerox

HP

BRADY

Schmidt

Roland DGA Corporation

Honeywell

Stratasys

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Needle Printers

Inkjet Printers

Laser Printers

By Application:

Household Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Desktop Printers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

