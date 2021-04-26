Data Protection As-A-Service Market Size, Outlook 2021 | Industry Statistics, Emerging Technologies, Business Challenges, Covid-19 Outbreak, Explosive Factors of Revenue Expansion and Strategies 2023

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research study on Data Protection As-A-Service Market 2023 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Data Protection As-A-Service Market over the period 2019-2026. As per the Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector in Europe, including the ICT manufacturing and ICT services, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in 2017.

Market synopsis

Global data protection as-a-service market is expected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2017 to USD 28.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 24.53% during the forecast period.Data protection as-a-service market by type is segregated into disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), backup as a service (BaaS), storage as a service (STaaS). Among these the disaster recovery as a service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing number of advanced cyber-attacks that raises concerns related to the secure critical business data. By deployment model the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. The private cloud segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to greater data security it offers to large enterprises.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented government and defense; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); healthcare; IT and telecom; consumer goods and retail; education; media and entertainment; and others. BFSI sector consists of a large chunk of critical data that has been witnessing a rise in number of cyber-attacks. To secure the same, this sector has been witnessing high investment for data protection as-a-service.

The key players profiled in the cable management accessories market research report are IBM Corporation (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), HP Company (US), McAfee, LLC (Intel Corporation), VMware, Inc. (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), and NetApp, Inc. (US). These players constantly focuses on growth strategies such as strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and product launch to enhance their product offerings and expand their market reach. For instance, in 2018, Carbonite Inc., introduced a new backup and advanced IT management solutions in its Data Protection Platform. The new server backup VM edition solution provides its Managed Service Providers (MSPs) the ability to offer a fully integrated service that protects virtualized environments both locally and in their own cloud.

Data Protection As-A-Service Market

Source: MRFR Analysis

Segmentation

Data protection as-a-service market is segmented based on type, deployment model, end-user, and region.

By type, the market is segregated into disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), backup as a service (BaaS), storage as a service (STaaS)

The deployment model segment includes public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented government and defense; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); healthcare; IT and telecom; consumer goods and retail; education; media and entertainment; and Others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

Regional analysis

The global market for data protection as-a-service is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of data protection as-a-service market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America followed by Europe is expected to dominate the data protection as-a-service market from 2018 to 2023 as these regions are sustainable and well-established economies that have enterprises with high focus on latest technology. Furthermore, the presence of the leading multinational companies in the region further drive the data protection as-a-service market in these regions.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for data protection as-a-service in the region is driven by the rapid pace of digital transformation in countries such as China, Singapore, and India among others. Furthermore, the high adoption of cloud and web-based applications in the region drive the demand for data protection as-a-services.

Competitive Analysis

The data protection as-a-service market has witnessed the rising demand from growing number of data centers and IT facilities across the world. Key players to further strenghten their market position have opted for partnerships and new product launches as their key organic growth strategy. They are launching feature-rich products and services to their customers and further increase presence in uncatered regions. For instance, in 2017, Commvault launched an endpoint data protection as a service to streamline the backup and recovery of data stored on laptops, desktops and related devices.

Key players

The prominent players in the data protection as-a-service market are IBM Corporation (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), HP Company (US), McAfee, LLC (Intel Corporation), VMware, Inc. (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), NetApp, Inc. (US), Acronis International GmbH (Switzerland), Red Hat, Inc. (US), Quest Software (US), Commvault (US), Carbonite, Inc. (US), Veeam Software (US), and Quantum Corporation (US). Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 5–10 % in the data protection as-a-service market.

Intended Audience

Regulatory bodies

Security solution vendors

Data protection vendors

ISVs

Information security consulting firms

IT service providers

VARs

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)



