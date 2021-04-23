Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast Regions, Type and Application to 2021 -2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market is estimated to record a significant growth throughout the forecast period. The ICT sector constitutes 4.8% of the European economy. Europe’s organization ERDF i.e. European Regional Development Fund has allotted approximately USD 23 billion for investments related to ICT during the funding period 2014-2020. ICT refers to the communication technologies including the internet, wireless networks, social networking, cell phones, video-conferencing, computers, software, and other media applications and services enabling users to access, retrieve, and manipulate information in a digital form.

As per the Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector in Europe, including the ICT manufacturing and ICT services, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in 2017. In this sector, the ICT services account for the major share as it is predicted to be ten times larger than the share held by ICT manufacturing. ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities which held about 49.1% share while the telecommunications activities held around 30.3% share in the segment in 2017. These factors are estimated to impact the market growth in a positive manner in the next few years.

Market Scenario:

The integration platform as a service market is not just growing, it is accelerating. Integration platform as a service is a cloud service that provides a platform to support applications that involve a combination of data sources and cloud-based applications and others. Dell Boomi, Inc., Informatica Corporation, MuleSoft, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE are a few key players in the global integration platform as a service market.

Growing demand for integration platform as a service across various industry verticals is set to drive the growth of the integration platform as a service market. Increasing traction of cloud computing applications is one major factor responsible for fueling the growth of the global integration platform as a service market. Also, the extensive need for efficient processes for developing and managing enterprise applications and increasing deployment of the cloud-based application is another factor boosting the market growth.

The consumer electronics sub-segment of the global integration platform as a service application market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth is owing to the increasing implementation of integration platform as a service into smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices to detect gases such as alcohol, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and others. Whereas, the integration platform as a service market for the oil & gas industry is expected to hold the largest market share of the market. This is owing to the increasing number of oil & gas projects and continuous increase for oil & gas industries from emerging economies.

The North America region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region. The growth in North America region is being dominated by rising investments in cloud-based applications and a considerable shift in workload towards cloud environments. Moreover, the region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing adoption of integration platform as a service in media & entertainment industry is another major factor driving the growth of the integration platform as a service market in the region.The global integration platform as a service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global integration platform as a service market are Dell Boomi, Inc. (U.S.), Informatica Corporation (U.S.), MuleSoft, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), SnapLogic, Inc. (U.S.), Celigo, Inc. (U.S.), Jitterbit, Inc. (U.S.), Scribe Software Corporation (U.S.), DBSync (U.S.), Flowgear (South Africa).

Segments

The global integration platform as a service market is segmented by service type, deployment, organization size and vertical. Based on the service type, the market is segmented into cloud service orchestration, data transformation, API management, data integration, real-time monitoring & integration, business to business (B2B) & cloud integration, application integration, training & consulting and support & maintenance. Based on the deployment, the market is segmented into the public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Whereas, based on the vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, education, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, government, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global integration platform as a service market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America region is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of integration platform as a service application across various industry verticals.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154403

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Government Bodies

Third-party vendors

Application Design & Development Service Providers

System Integrators

Training & Education Service Providers

Data Integration Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

Data Quality Service Providers

