he Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) facilities are more suitable for child-focused care with appropriately trained staff, but will require adoption of widespread mitigation measures to maintain

The federal government does not have a centralized system for tracking or responding to Covid-19 cases among the surge of migrants crossing the United States’ southern border, according to interviews with six senior administration officials and multiple individuals tasked with responding to the influx.

The Biden administration has outsourced most Covid-19 testing and quarantining for migrants to local health agencies and nongovernmental organizations. But it’s unclear how many have been tested for the virus, how many have tested positive and where infected people are being isolated along the border, four of the senior administration officials told POLITICO.

Senior officials said although they do not possess the raw testing and case data, they believe the percent of migrants who have tested positive for Covid-19 is significantly less than the positivity rates in the states they have crossed into. But the disjointed federal response has limited the Biden administration’s ability to understand the scope of the Covid-19 situation along the border and its capacity to contain potential outbreaks in packed detention facilities, officials said. Uncontained, those hot spots could also spread into the wider U.S. population.

The scramble to track Covid cases at the border also shows that a year into the pandemic, the U.S. still doesn’t have the monitoring and communications systems needed to aggressively combat outbreaks of infectious disease — a necessity for a return to normal life.

Deportees walk across a U.S.-Mexico border bridge from Texas into Mexico in Matamoros, Mexico.

Deportees walk across a U.S.-Mexico border bridge from Texas into Mexico in Matamoros, Mexico.

“It is really important to have a good surveillance system. You want to be able to test and isolate and to prevent infection to others. Outsourcing testing is fine. But you need to have a way to be able to have accurate testing data in one place,” said Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health. “The crisis at the border has been going on for a while … you would think we would have worked out a process and a system by now where we would have an understanding of who was running the tests, what centralized entity was tracking those tests and who was in charge of following up on the results and acting on those results.”

Of the more than 100,000 migrants who were apprehended or turned themselves over to officials at the border in February, as many as 28,000 were allowed to remain in the country. They largely include unaccompanied minors held in federal government facilities while they wait to be united with vetted sponsors, and some parents with young children released while their asylum claims are evaluated.

Senior officials say the Biden administration is facing an unprecedented situation — processing thousands of migrants during a deadly pandemic — and it is taking more steps to mitigate the public health crisis at the border than the Trump administration did.

“Our policy is to coordinate with local governments and NGOs to ensure testing for migrants is available and that steps for isolation, quarantining and medical care can be taken should it be needed,” a spokesperson for the White House told POLITICO.

A crisis? Not exactly. POLITICO’s Sabrina Rodriguez looks at how and why migration is surging — and explains why we should pay more attention to the stories of asylum seekers. Plus, Sen. Coons considers calling for testimony from Facebook and Twitter’s CEOs. And more New Yorkers want Cuomo gone, just not immediately.

The federal government has pledged to reimburse local public health agencies, testing and quarantining migrants in states such as Texas, New Mexico, California and Arizona. But health officials in each of those states say they do not track the number of migrants who test positive for Covid-19.

Robert Fenton, the acting administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, on Tuesday told lawmakers that less than 6 percent of migrants have tested positive for Covid-19 but didn’t give details on where that number came from and which states along the border it corresponds to. The positivity rate is similar in Brownsville, Texas, where about 3,000 migrants have been processed and released. Once migrants are processed, local officials said it is nearly impossible to continue monitoring Covid-19 cases. States allow Covid-19 testing for all who sign up and do not inquire about immigration status.

To prevent outbreaks from getting worse, officials need more data than just test positivity rates — such as whether cases are clustered in a particular geographic area, whether the positivity rate is trending up or down and what percentage of migrants is being tested.

Four senior administration officials across the nation’s top health agencies, including CDC and HHS, and in the FEMA told POLITICO they did not know who in the federal government was in charge of overseeing testing of migrants and which protocols dictated how to isolate any who tested positive for Covid-19. The same officials also said they did not know exactly which testing guidelines from the CDC to follow to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak in overcrowded facilities, or whether the CDC had issued any updates following the surge of migrants at the border.

Asylum seekers walk to the U.S.-Mexico border as a group of at least 25 immigrants were allowed to travel from a migrant camp in Mexico into the United States.

Asylum seekers walk to the U.S.-Mexico border.

A senior administration official said the Department of Health and Human Services is conducting Covid-19 testing of unaccompanied minors using rapid antigen tests. Another senior official said adult migrants who crossed the border and have not been sent back to Mexico are being tested in border communities. However, the Department of Homeland Security did not answer requests about how many tests had been completed and how many migrants had tested positive.

In a hearing Wednesday, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said DHS works with community-based organizations and local officials to test migrants who are released into local communities. Those who test positive are quarantined in those communities, he said. He also said the department works “with states when those states have the capacity to test and quarantine.” When those options are not available, he said, the department works with a vendor to test individuals who are in custody. Those who test positive are then transported to ICE facilities for quarantine.

Local officials along the border in Texas told POLITICO the Covid-19 testing process looks different in each town. They and community leaders along the border say the Biden administration has largely left it to their discretion on how to handle the process for testing and quarantining Covid-positive migrants. Some also said they’ve been navigating the situation since late January, and it’s been in recent weeks that the federal government is paying more attention.

Mayorkas defends Biden administration’s handling of border situation

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has rejected an offer from DHS to use FEMA funds to help pay for testing and quarantining migrants who test positive. Abbott, for his part, has repeatedly slammed the Biden administration in recent days, saying it is releasing Covid-positive migrants and putting “the lives of Texans and Americans at risk.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has sent 40,000 coronavirus tests to Brownsville, McAllen, Laredo and Del Rio at no cost to the cities since late January. In El Paso, the Office of Emergency Management, which is run by both the city and county, has been providing the tests.

In McAllen, Texas, the city recently put up tents for Catholic Charities to handle the testing. Migrants — mainly family units — arriving and being allowed to stay in the U.S. are dropped off at the tents by Customs and Border Protection agents in vans or buses after being processed. Once administered a rapid test, those with negative results are walked over a block to the Catholic Charities respite center, where they coordinate their travel to be with family members. Those that test positive are offered assistance from nonprofits, not the government, to go quarantine at local hotels.

“It’s not a crisis in our city. We’re partnering with a great NGO and we provide support for them and they seem to handle it,” McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said.

What has VP Kamala Harris been up to?

In Brownsville, Texas, testing takes place at the bus station where migrants — mostly parents with small children — are dropped off after being in CBP custody. Local NGOs have organized shelters and hotel rooms for migrants who test positive to stay in while they quarantine.

In El Paso, Annunciation House, one of the nation’s largest shelter networks for migrants and refugees, is taking the lead on testing migrants, in collaboration with the city-county’s emergency management office. Like in McAllen, migrants — mostly families — are dropped off by CBP at one of the network’s centers and immediately tested upon arrival.

Ruben Garcia, founder and executive director of Annunciation House, said he felt the federal government needs to partner an agency like the CDC or FEMA to work with the U.S. Border Patrol to carry out the testing.

“Border Patrol cannot do the testing. They’re not set up to do that. … It’s legitimate for the Border Patrol to say: ‘We don’t want that responsibility. It’s not enforcement, which is what we do.’ So, they need a partner to help them do the testing,” Garcia said. “That has to happen.”

Local officials and NGO leaders also note that migrants cannot be forced to quarantine if they test positive because they are already out of CBP custody and free to travel to their final destinations, which are often to meet family members outside of the border area.

Inside federal facilities along the border, officials and NGOs say they are trying their best to keep migrants, particularly children, socially distant from one another. But with capacity levels inching higher by the day, individuals charged with overseeing public health measures inside those facilities say it is becoming more and more difficult to maintain spacing.

“The big problem is just the amount of space it takes to isolate people,” said Craig Fugate, former FEMA administrator in the Obama administration. “Capacity has always been an issue at the border. But we haven’t seen anything like this before. Covid has complicated everything, and so I think the administration is doing its best to screen people when they come in and isolate them when needed. The question is what happens when these facilities fill up. … The virus can spread easily.”

One senior administration official working on the federal government’s work with child migrants said the CDC sent HHS information last week about which measures officials should take to keep unaccompanied minors safe. Those recommendations included conducting rapid antigen tests, ensuring proper mask fit, improving ventilation and cleaning surfaces. Border Patrol has been advised to immediately give masks to migrants at the time of apprehension.

As of Wednesday, the Internal Revenue Service said it had sent out coronavirus relief checks to more than 90 million Americans under the initial round of payments made under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

More payments are on the way, and you can find out when your next stimulus payment is expected to hit your bank account or get mailed using the IRS “Get My Payment” tool. The IRS said Wednesday that more than 35 million people used the tool to get their 2021 stimulus payment status since it was updated Saturday.

But before you start entering your information hourly, the IRS says the tool “updates once per day, usually overnight” and that people should “not call the IRS. Our phone assistors don’t have information beyond what’s available on IRS.gov.”

The third round of Economic Impact Payments will be based on a taxpayer’s latest processed tax return from either 2020 or 2019. That includes anyone who used the IRS non-filers tool last year, or submitted a special simplified tax return.

For those who received the first two stimulus checks but didn’t receive a payment via direct deposit, they will receive a check or a prepaid debit card in the mail.

Social Security and other federal beneficiaries will generally receive this third payment the same way as their regular benefits, the IRS said. A payment date for this group is expected to be announced soon.

The IRS “Get My Payment” tool is how to find out when your stimulus check is expected to arrive.

The payments would amount to $1,400 for a single person or $2,800 for a married couple filing jointly, plus an additional $1,400 for each dependent child. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full payments, as would married couples with income up to $150,000. Payments would decline for incomes above those thresholds, phasing out above $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.

The IRS also has the “Where’s My Refund” tool and IRS2Go app for checking tax refund status. As the IRS sends the COVID relief payments, millions are facing tax refund delays. The IRS announced Wednesday that it has extended tax season another month with federal income taxes and payments due May 17.

When will I get my third stimulus check? IRS begins sending first round of $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments

COVID-19 stimulus package: Jobless Americans get a tax waiver of up to $10,200 on unemployment benefits

What’s in the package? $1,400 checks, $300 bonus for fed unemployment

A visual look at the 3 relief bills that have added thousands to US incomes

Scammers are already inventing new ways to steal from you this spring

How to use IRS ‘Get My Payment’

The “Get My Payment” tool is available at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment. To use it, you’ll need to enter your full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code.

For those who are eligible, the tool will show a “Payment Status” of when the payment has been issued and the payment date for direct deposit or mail, according to the IRS’ frequently asked questions.

Not everyone who is eligible will have a payment date under “Payment Status” when they log in initially, the IRS said. According to the agency, the tool will be updated when the payment date is known.

‘Payment Status Not Available’ or ‘Need More Information’

Some will get a message that says “Payment Status Not Available.”

“If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment,” the IRS said. “We will continue to send the 2021 Economic Impact Payment to eligible individuals throughout 2021.”

And others will get a “Need More Information” message when using the tool if the payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it for another reason.

If your address has changed the IRS says the easiest way to update is to “file your 2020 tax return with your current address, if you haven’t already done so. Once we receive your current address, we will reissue your payment.”

In the coming weeks, more batches of payments will be sent via direct deposit and through the mail as a check or debit card, according to the agency. Some people may see the direct deposit payments as “pending” or as provisional payments in their accounts before the official payment date of March 17, the IRS added.

A spokesperson for HHS said the surge of migrants at the border is contributing to increased risk for Covid-19 outbreaks in congregate settings.