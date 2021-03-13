It’s an animating issue for the GOP base, and there is tremendous incentive for Republicans to stick to a hard line, especially after the Trump years

Now that Democrats have passed President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, all eyes turn to what’s next.

But what that is isn’t exactly clear.

“I would expect the president’s agenda, moving forward, will reflect the Build Back Better agenda that he talked about on the campaign trail,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. “But the order, the size, the timeline has not yet been determined.”

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-162335093/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-football-162335115/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-online-free-reddit-1302-162335145/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-football-162335180/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335204/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-football-live-streaming-online-free-reddit-162335245/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-game-live-fcs-football-stream-reddit-free-162335264/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week-4-online-162335312/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-162335331/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-free-162335346/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-streaming-online-free-reddit-162335368/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/week4-stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-football-162335396/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-w4-162335457/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-football-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335475/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-game-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335487/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week-4-162335515/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-162335530/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-week-4-162335548/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-130321-162335566/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-football-live-stream-reddit-week-4-online-162335595/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-game-live-streaming-online-reddit-free-162335609/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/fcsholy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-online-football-162335631/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-162335655/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-football-162335678/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-albany-ny-vs-maine-live-streaming-free-reddit-162335698/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-online-free-reddit-13032021-162335713/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-albany-ny-vs-maine-football-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week4-162335738/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-162335753/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-watch-fcs-football-online-162335776/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-albany-vs-maine-live-stream-online-reddit-130321-162335795/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-streaming-online-reddit-13032021-162335817/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/week4-albany-vs-maine-football-live-stream-reddit-free-162335843/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-fcs-football-week-4-free-162335866/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-162335886/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-football-free-162335897/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-football-live-stream-reddit-fcs-162335915/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-game-live-stream-reddit-online-162335930/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-162335951/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-week-4-online-162335974/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-free13032021-162335987/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-2021-live-stream-reddit-162336013/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-game-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-162336025/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-2021-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watc-162336040/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-fcs-spring-college-football-online-live-streams-162336057/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-fcs-college-football-week-4-live-stream-reddit-tv-162336099/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/fcs-reddit-streams-fcs-college-football-streams-free-live-162336174/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-162335093/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-football-162335115/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/watch-valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-online-free-reddit-1302-162335145/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-football-162335180/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335204/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-football-live-streaming-online-free-reddit-162335245/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-game-live-fcs-football-stream-reddit-free-162335264/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week-4-online-162335312/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-162335331/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-free-162335346/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-streaming-online-free-reddit-162335368/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/week4-stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-football-162335396/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-w4-162335457/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-football-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335475/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-game-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335487/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week-4-162335515/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-162335530/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-week-4-162335548/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-130321-162335566/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-football-live-stream-reddit-week-4-online-162335595/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-game-live-streaming-online-reddit-free-162335609/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/fcsholy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-online-football-162335631/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-162335655/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-football-162335678/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-albany-ny-vs-maine-live-streaming-free-reddit-162335698/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-online-free-reddit-13032021-162335713/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/watch-albany-ny-vs-maine-football-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week4-162335738/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-162335753/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-watch-fcs-football-online-162335776/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-albany-vs-maine-live-stream-online-reddit-130321-162335795/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-streaming-online-reddit-13032021-162335817/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/week4-albany-vs-maine-football-live-stream-reddit-free-162335843/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-fcs-football-week-4-free-162335866/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-162335886/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-football-free-162335897/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-football-live-stream-reddit-fcs-162335915/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-game-live-stream-reddit-online-162335930/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-162335951/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-week-4-online-162335974/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-free13032021-162335987/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-2021-live-stream-reddit-162336013/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-game-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-162336025/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-2021-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watc-162336040/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-fcs-spring-college-football-online-live-streams-162336057/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-fcs-college-football-week-4-live-stream-reddit-tv-162336099/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/fcs-reddit-streams-fcs-college-football-streams-free-live-162336174/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-162335093/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-football-162335115/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-online-free-reddit-1302-162335145/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-football-162335180/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335204/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-football-live-streaming-online-free-reddit-162335245/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-game-live-fcs-football-stream-reddit-free-162335264/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week-4-online-162335312/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-162335331/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-free-162335346/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-streaming-online-free-reddit-162335368/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/week4-stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-football-162335396/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-w4-162335457/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-football-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335475/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-game-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335487/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week-4-162335515/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-162335530/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-week-4-162335548/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-130321-162335566/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-football-live-stream-reddit-week-4-online-162335595/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-game-live-streaming-online-reddit-free-162335609/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fcsholy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-online-football-162335631/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-162335655/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-football-162335678/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-albany-ny-vs-maine-live-streaming-free-reddit-162335698/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-online-free-reddit-13032021-162335713/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-albany-ny-vs-maine-football-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week4-162335738/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-162335753/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-watch-fcs-football-online-162335776/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-albany-vs-maine-live-stream-online-reddit-130321-162335795/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-streaming-online-reddit-13032021-162335817/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/week4-albany-vs-maine-football-live-stream-reddit-free-162335843/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-fcs-football-week-4-free-162335866/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-162335886/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-football-free-162335897/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-football-live-stream-reddit-fcs-162335915/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-game-live-stream-reddit-online-162335930/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-162335951/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-week-4-online-162335974/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-free13032021-162335987/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-2021-live-stream-reddit-162336013/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-game-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-162336025/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-2021-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watc-162336040/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-fcs-spring-college-football-online-live-streams-162336057/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-fcs-college-football-week-4-live-stream-reddit-tv-162336099/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fcs-reddit-streams-fcs-college-football-streams-free-live-162336174/

Patience, though, has grown thin. The state’s two U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and most of the other 29 members of New York’s congressional delegation have called for his resignation. In the state legislature, more than 120 lawmakers have called on the Democrat to quit.

Leaders in the state Assembly on Thursday announced an impeachment investigation, a first step toward potentially removing Cuomo from office.

Cuomo has rebuffed calls to resign and staked his political future on the outcome of an independent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James, who is examining allegations that the governor sexually harassed or inappropriately touched several female aides.

Here’s a look at the next steps on a possible road to impeachment:

ATTORNEY GENERAL’S INVESTIGATION

James, an independently elected Democrat, hired former Acting U.S Attorney Joon Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark to lead her inquiry into the governor’s workplace conduct.

The investigative team will have the power to subpoena documents and interview witnesses. Its findings will go in a public report.

Cuomo has since said that he will “fully cooperate.”

James lacks power to unilaterally remove Cuomo from office, but any findings corroborating the allegations could sway potential impeachment proceedings — or add pressure for Cuomo to leave voluntarily.

Kim and Clark may choose to limit their scope to allegations that are already public, or broaden it to look for other women who might have complaints about Cuomo’s behavior.

James’ office sent a letter last week instructing the governor’s office to preserve all evidence related to the harassment allegations. That could include documents and emails to and from Cuomo’s staff, calendar entries and communications involving the transfer of one of his accusers to another office.

There is no deadline for completing the investigation and James hasn’t said how long she expects it to take. A 2010 investigation that Cuomo oversaw as attorney general into his predecessor, Gov. David Paterson, lasted about five months.

Andrew G. Celli Jr., who was chief of the civil rights bureau in the office of attorney general from 1999 to 2003, said that while James is a Democrat, her independence would allow her to to “do what she thinks is in the best interest of all the people, even if that means an adverse finding to the governor.”

THE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

The Assembly’s Judiciary Committee will also have power to subpoena documents and witness testimony. It could rely on work done by the attorney general’s team of investigators, or gather its own evidence.

The scope of its inquiry might go beyond Cuomo’s conduct with women. The governor is also under fire for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the state’s nursing homes.

Many lawmakers have been outraged that the Cuomo administration declined, for months, to release the full number of nursing home patients killed by the virus.

The governor’s office said some of the data, related to deaths of nursing home patients who had been transferred to hospitals, was unreliable. But in a recorded conference call with lawmakers, Cuomo’s top aide said the administration withheld the data in late summer because it was afraid the fatality numbers could be “used against us.”

The committee’s work could result in the drafting of articles of impeachment against Cuomo, though that outcome is far from certain.

One of the women who has reportedly accused Cuomo of groping her has not spoken publicly about what happened and it is unclear whether she would be willing to offer public testimony in an impeachment trial.

THE IMPEACHMENT PROCESS

New York’s process for impeaching and removing a governor from office has some parallels — and some important differences — to the process the U.S. Congress uses for impeaching presidents.

Like at the federal level, New York impeachments starts in lower house of the legislature — in this case, the Assembly. If a majority of members vote to impeach Cuomo, a trial on his removal from office would be held in what’s known as the Impeachment Court.

The court consists not only of members of the state Senate, but also judges of the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, who would also cast votes. There are seven appeals court judges and 63 senators, though not all would serve on the impeachment court.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (HOH-kull) and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins are also members, but they are excluded when a governor is on trial. At least two-thirds of the jurors must vote to convict in order to remove Cuomo.

Democrats control both chambers of the Legislature. Many have joined Republicans in calling for Cuomo’s resignation or impeachment in recent days. Cuomo has appointed all seven members of the Court of Appeals.

New York has only impeached a governor once, in 1913, when Gov. William Sulzer was bounced after 289 days in office in what he claimed was retribution for turning his back on the powerful Tammany Hall Democratic machine.

Sulzer, accused of failing to report thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and commingling campaign funds with personal funds, blasted the court’s secret deliberations, complaining: “A horse thief in frontier days would have received a squarer deal.”

SIDELINING CUOMO

If Cuomo were impeached by the Assembly, state law might force him to step aside immediately — a dramatic difference from what happens when the U.S. president is impeached.

A section of the state’s judicial code regarding impeachment states: “No officer shall exercise his office, after articles of impeachment against him shall have been delivered to the senate, until he is acquitted.”

According to the state constitution, the lieutenant governor would then take over.

“In case the governor is impeached, is absent from the state or is otherwise unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office of governor, the lieutenant-governor shall act as governor until the inability shall cease or until the term of the governor shall expire,” the constitution states.

When Sulzer was impeached, Lt. Gov. Martin Glynn was appointed acting governor.

If Cuomo were to be acquitted in an impeachment court, he would return to office. If the Impeachment Court were to remove him from office, Hochul would serve out the remainder of Cuomo’s term — through the end of 2022. The court could also opt to disqualify him from holding office in the future, on top of removing him.

POLITICS

Biden, Harris Promise ‘Help Is On The Way’ With COVID Relief Package

There are indications that infrastructure could be the next big push, but there’s also voting rights, the minimum wage (which was nixed from the COVID-19 relief bill and important to progressives) and immigration.

And none of it will be easy to pass — and may not pass at all.

Getting the COVID-19 bill passed had to be done through a maneuver that only required a majority vote because the legislation got zero Republican support.

Most legislation requires 60 votes to advance to a floor vote because of the increased use of the filibuster over the past two decades. Republicans under Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky have used it at a high rate, and they shows no signs of letting up on its use during the Biden presidency.

Biden is still holding out hope that he can get Republicans on board for other items, but the track record for bipartisan compromise on big-ticket items isn’t very good in Congress.

Americans ostensibly value compromise — this week’s NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found, for example, that two-thirds said it is more important for Biden to compromise with Congress to find solutions rather than stick to his position on issues, even if doing so means gridlock.

Majority Approves Of Biden’s Handling Of Pandemic, NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll Finds

THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Majority Approves Of Biden’s Handling Of Pandemic, NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll Finds

Little Difference In Vaccine Hesitancy Among White And Black Americans, Poll Finds

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

Little Difference In Vaccine Hesitancy Among White And Black Americans, Poll Finds

Of course, people say they want compromise, but they often mean they want others to come around to their position.

Biden began his presidency with a flurry of executive actions on a range of things, from racial justice to climate change to immigration. But there’s only so far those can go.

For more meaningful change, any president needs Congress. But if Republicans voted en masse against the COVID-19 relief bill, which was broadly popular with the American public, it’s hard to see them coming around on much else.

And if Republicans — who only get a 28% approval rating on how they’re handling their job in Congress in the NPR poll — refuse to compromise on any of Biden’s other priorities, almost nothing else will get done.

After all, Democrats will only get so many chances to use budget reconciliation, the process they used to do an end-run around the filibuster for the COVID-19 relief bill. And everything with that has to be tied to the budget.

Here’s where the politics meets the policy for some of the possible next areas of focus for Biden and Congress:

Infrastructure

Construction crews work on a section of Highway 1, which collapsed into the Pacific Ocean near Big Sur, Calif., on Jan. 31.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Infrastructure should be the one of the most ideologically possible places that both parties agree.

Democrats are preparing multi-trillion-dollar legislation that pays for bridges, roads, public transit and water projects. It will also be climate-oriented.

“I have called upon the Chairs of the Committees of Jurisdiction to work with their Republican counterparts to craft a big, bold and transformational infrastructure package,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Friday. “Building our transportation system has long been bipartisan. It is our hope that spirit will prevail as we address other critical needs in energy and broadband, education and housing, water systems and other priorities. As we engage in these job-creating initiatives, we must discuss their impact on the federal budget, on creating economic growth and on preserving our planet.”

Ron Klain’s Record: How Biden’s Chief Of Staff Is Keeping The Trains Running

POLITICS

Ron Klain’s Record: How Biden’s Chief Of Staff Is Keeping The Trains Running

But how many Republicans will really be on board? That’s unclear. While both sides agree U.S. infrastructure is a problem, the question, for years, has been how to pay for it. Former President Barack Obama and then-House Speaker John Boehner came close, but could never overcome that obstacle.

During the Trump years, it became something of a joke inside Washington every time the Trump administration would declare one week or another “Infrastructure Week” because real movement on infrastructure issues never came to pass.

Voting rights

A view of voting rights signs as people gather during a Count Every Vote Rally in Philadelphia in front of Independence Hall.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for MoveOn

A major Democratic priority is new voting-rights legislation.

Voting-rights bills were passed overwhelmingly in 1965, 1993 and 2002, but since a Supreme Court ruling vacating key parts of the Voting Rights Act, Republicans have mostly abandoned wanting to be part of any new legislation.

Earlier this month, the House passed a large bill narrowly, 220-210. It is designed to protect marginalized groups’ ability and access to vote, and it limits gerrymandering.

But it is already coming under fire from Republicans in the Senate.

Ted Cruz of Texas called it a “universal fraud law” and continued to spread conspiracies about the 2020 election and false allegations of widespread fraud.

Mike Lee of Utah went so far as to say, “This is a bill as if written in hell by the devil himself.”

So it doesn’t appear Republicans are open to this piece of legislation.

Minimum wage

A minimum wage increase, which is a progressive priority, was stripped out of the COVID-19 relief bill because the Senate parliamentarian ruled it could not be included in a budget reconciliation bill.

Democrats want it gradually raised to $15 an hour, something Biden (as well as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders) campaigned on. Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Tom Cotton of Arkansas have proposed legislation that would gradually raise the wage to $10 an hour over the next four years and, importantly, index it to inflation.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., would require businesses with $1 billion in annual revenue to pay employees $15 an hour.

But it’s unclear what, if any of these, McConnell would support — or if Democrats are open to lowering their thresholds.

Immigration

An immigrant mother holds her daughter while awaiting Covid-19 test results on last month after being released by U.S. immigration authorities in Brownsville, Texas.

John Moore/Getty Images

Immigration is another thorny area. Despite bipartisan recognition of the continued problem of more than 11 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally and an increase in unaccompanied minors coming to the Southern U.S. border in the last two months, there appears to be little desire, particularly among Republicans, to find a middle ground.

Biden Administration Rescinds Trump Policy Affecting Sponsors Of Young Migrants

POLITICS

Biden Administration Rescinds Trump Policy Affecting Sponsors Of Young Migrants

Biden has already introduced a comprehensive immigration reform bill, but Democrats acknowledge it doesn’t have the support even within the party to move ahead. Instead, House Democrats have decided to move piecemeal immigration bills starting next week, which are not expected to get any traction in the Senate.

It’s an animating issue for the GOP base, and there is tremendous incentive for Republicans to stick to a hard line, especially after the Trump years. Trump used immigration to stir up the culture war and intense emotions. It was quite the switch from just after the 2012 election when Romney lost badly with Latinos, and the GOP was doing soul searching on how to appeal to the largest-growing demographic group in the country.

Cuomo Says He Will Not Resign Despite Calls From Schumer And Other Top N.Y. Democrats

POLITICS

Cuomo Says He Will Not Resign Despite Calls From Prominent New York Democrats

A lot of members of Congress, especially senators, are wary of committing to anything comprehensive, especially after the 2013 legislation, which garnered 68 votes in the Senate, fell apart in the House.

Fourteen GOP senators crossed the aisle back then, just four of them remain. McConnell was not one of them and spoke out against the legislation back then.