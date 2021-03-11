Global Surgical Lasers Market Growth Factors and Business Development Strategy

The global Surgical Lasers Market was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.70billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.87% from 2017 to 2025.

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Surgical Laser market is expanding because of increasing prevalence of targeted diseases like tumor, cancer, dermatology disorders and other additional points like geriatric population, increasing fund in the sector being some of them.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Technological researches and developments

1.2 Growingprevalence of targeted diseases

1.3 Growing cases of ophthalmic disorders

1.4 Growing interest and fund from Govt. as well as private sector

1.5 Demand for minimally invasive procedures and treatment devices

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reimbursement Risks

2.2 Strict Govt. reforms and regulations

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Surgical Lasers Market, by Procedure Type:

1.1 Open Surgery

1.2 Laparoscopic Surgery

1.3 Percutaneous Surgery

2. Global Surgical Lasers Market, by Type:

2.1 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers

2.2 Argon Lasers

2.3 ND:Yag (Neodymium:Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers

2.4 Diode Lasers

2.5 Other Surgical Lasers

3. Global Surgical Lasers Market, by Application:

3.1 Ophthalmology

3.2 Dermatology

3.3 Dentistry

3.4 Urology

3.5 Cardiology

3.6 Gynecology

3.7 Oncology

3.8 Other Applications

4. Global Surgical Lasers Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Lumenis

2. Cynosure, Inc.

3. Alma Lasers

4. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

5. Boston Scientific Corporation

6. IPG Photonics Corporation

7. Spectranetics Corporation

8. Biolitec AG

9. Bison Medical Co., Ltd.

10. Fotona D.O.O.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Surgical Lasers Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

