CTO Distillation Market Strategic Analysis: Drivers and Constraints

Crude Tall Oil (CTO) is a by-product of the kraft pulping process used by many paper mills. Tall oil soap is collected at the mills and then acidulated to make crude tall oil. It is a mixture of fatty acids, rosin and Rubber neutral materials and forms water-in-oil emulsions and stabilizes mud systems at high bottom-hole temperatures. The CTO can then be further refined through the fractionation process to separate it into the components of tall oil fatty acid, tall oil rosin, distilled tall oil, pitch and heads. (GP-CTO),

North America is an important consumption area of CTO distillation in the world. The revenue of CTO distillation increased from 607 million USD to 668 million USD from 2013 to 2017. The average growth rate is about 1.94%. And USA took more than 77% of North America total consumption value in 2017. Canada and Mexico only took about 14.39% and 7.77%.

The Top key vendors in CTO Distillation Market include are:- Kraton, Westrock, Forchem, Georgia-Pacific, Eastman, Harima, OOO Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik, Lascaray, Segezha Group, IOP, DRT,

Major Product Types covered are:

Tall Oil Rosin (TOR)

Tall Oil Pitch (TOP)

Distilled Tall Oil (DTO)

Tall Oil Fatty Acids (TOFA)

Major Applications of CTO Distillation covered are:

Fuel and Additives

Adhesives & Sealants

Mining and Oilfield Chemicals

Coating and Inks

Rubber

Surfactant

Others

Region wise performance of the CTO Distillation industry

This report studies the global CTO Distillation market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

