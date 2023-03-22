Physical 100 Season 2 Release Date: is Korean Fitness Competition Show Back on Netflix?

The popular Netflix series Physical 100 provides the solution to the question of what Squid Game might be like in reality. The reality TV show pits 100 candidates from all across South Korea against one another in a variety of physical tests to find the “perfect body” and take home a substantial cash prize.

As Physical 100 made its streaming premiere in early 2023, it quickly gained a large following, but even before a candidate was declared the series’ winner, viewers clamoured for more. Here is everything we currently know about the release date, cast, quests, and other information about Physical 100 season 2.

Name Physical 100 Season 2 IMDb Rating Rating 7.8/10 Type of Content TV Series Content Rating TV-14 Category Entertainment Language of Web Series English Genre Reality-TV

Release Date of Physical 100 season 2

As of March 2023, Physical 100 season 2 has not been officially announced. Yet given how well the show did on Netflix and how it became a global hit, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before we learn when Physical 100 season 2 will be released.

The release date for Physical 100 season 2 may be as soon as 2024 if the series is renewed for a second season.

Cast of Physical 100 season 2

The cast of Physical 100 season 2 has not yet been announced, but we do know that there will be 100 South Korean candidates taking part in the challenge.

The Physical 100 cast for the inaugural season included athletes, fitness influencers, bodybuilders, and former military. You may anticipate an equally impressive cast for Physical 100 season 2.

Quest of Physical 100 season 2

The tasks for Season 2 of Physical 100 will be just as varied and difficult as those that the competitors encountered in Season 1.

The Physical 100 season 2 quests, like season 1, will put players to the test of their physical and mental endurance, strength, and toughness. Season 2’s quests might repeat those from Season 1 or they might introduce brand-new ones to give some diversity.

Trailer of Physical 100 season 2

The official trailer of Physical 100 Season 2 has not been released by the creators till now. You’ll can have a look at previous trailer of Physical 100 Season 1.

Conclusion

Since there is no confirmation for Physical 100 Season 2 . Fans are advised to wait patiently for any such developments since once the news is made official, more details will become available.

