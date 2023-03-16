One Piece Chapter 1078 Release Date: What is This Show All About?

The release of One Piece chapter 1078 is scheduled for Monday, March 20, 2023, at midnight JST. Hope for the Straw Hats to escape Egghead Island before Admiral Kizaru shows up is progressively fading because Vegapunk Shaka appears to have been slain and Dr Vegapunk is still being held captive. The upcoming events are being eagerly anticipated by readers, who are hoping to finally uncover who the traitor on Egghead is.

One Piece chapter 1078 does not, however, have any known verifiable spoilers. Although some purported spoilers are circulating, the series’ leaker community has not verified them. Thankfully, fans now know when the new issue will officially be released.

Release Date of One Piece chapter 1078

On Monday, March 20, 2023, at 12 JST, One Piece chapter 1078 will be made available. A Sunday local release window indicates a Sunday morning local release window for the great majority of international fans. Instead, the chapter will be broadcast on Monday night for some foreign viewers, such as Japanese viewers. The precise release time varies by area and time zone, though.

On the official websites of Viz Media, Shueisha, and Shonen Jump+, as well as on the MANGAPlus and Shonen Jump+ apps, fans can access the issue. The initial and final three issues of a series can be viewed for free on the first two platforms. The latter offers readers access to a series in its entirety via a paid, subscription-based service.

The following times, according to the appropriate time zones, will mark the release of One Piece chapter 1078:

Time Zone: Pacific Standard Time, Sunday, March 19, 2023, 7 a.m.

Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 3 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

Sunday, March 19, 2023, 4 p.m. Central European Time; 8.30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Time Zone: PST Sunday, March 19, 2023, 11 p.m.

Japanese Standard Time: March 20, 2023, Monday, midnight.

Time Zone Australia Standard: 12.30 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023

Plot of One Piece chapter 1078

Mangaka Eiichiro Oda is likely to distance himself from Dr Vegapunk in One Piece Chapter 1078, as has been the case with the Egghead Island arc thus far. Readers will then be able to follow the events of the preceding chapter and learn what happened to Sanji’s initial gang, which also included Stussy and Jinbe.

Once Sanji leaves, viewers can run into Jewelry Bonney, who has been missing from the most recent chapters of the series. Further details about Kuma’s past may become available as a result, which would be exciting for fans. Also, it would be an excellent method to placate readers while deflecting focus from Shaka’s passing.

The conclusion of One Piece chapter 1078 will probably rely on how much of Kuma’s past Oda chooses to reveal to the audience. Admiral Kizaru’s soldiers could arrive at Egghead by the end of the chapter if he merely gives readers a brief glance. The following few chapters will wrap up Kuma’s origin narrative, though, if the issue continues with it till the conclusion.

Recap of One Piece chapter 1077

Beginning One Piece chapter 1077, Luffy, Lucci, Zoro, and Kaku were having no luck taking down the S-Bear and S-Hawk Seraphim models. When Zoro and Vegapunk Shaka discovered that the Seraphim were half Lunarian, this situation altered, with Zoro giving the others instructions on when to attack while Vegapunk Shaka went in search of Dr Vegapunk.

The chapter then switched to Nami’s gang, where Vegapunk Edison and Brook had been eliminated. Nami was ready to meet the same end when Sanji showed up there and began to battle S-Shark. Fans witnessed S-Snake transform everyone but Vegapunk Pythagoras, whose destiny wasn’t further explained either way, to stone in Chapter 1077, which once again concentrated on Usopp’s crew.

Vegapunk Shaka, who had found Dr Vegapunk and the Cipher Pol agents in a deserted area of the lab, then appeared in the issue for the very last time. He was shot in the head by an unidentified assailant, presumably killing him in the process, while he laboured to release Dr Vegapunk.

Conclusion

One Piece chapter 1078 release date has been out. Fans are requested to wait till March 20, 2023. More updates will be uploaded soon here on the page itself.

