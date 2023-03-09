Next in Fashion Season 3 Release Date: What is This Show About?

The return of Netflix’s fashion competition series Next in Fashion, in which a group of young designers fight for $200,000, has us more than giddy. The series, which is co-hosted by Tan France and Gigi Hadid, offers everything we look for in a competition show: eye-catching fashion, a nail-biting competition, and an amazing lineup of guest judges, including Emma Chamberlain.

We’re anxious to see if Gigi and Tan will return for a third season even though Season 2 will soon be released internationally (3rd March).

You now have all the information you require for a prospective third season of Next in Fashion.

Name Next in Fashion Season 3 IMDb Rating Rating 7.3/10 Type of Content TV Series Content Rating TV-14 Category Entertainment Language of Web Series English Genre Reality-TV

What is the focus of Next in Fashion?

The following fashion show on Netflix has a group of young designers competing for $200,000 and a contract with Rent The Runway.

The designers take on a different design problem in each episode, frequently cooperating in pairs to produce the desired outcome.

Tan France and Gigi Hadid, who replaced the former host Alexa Chung, co-host the show.

Release Date of Next in Fashion Season 3

We can’t be sure of a release date for Next in Fashion season three until Netflix confirms it.

To get a better idea, we can look at previous release dates. Next in Fashion season two is now debuting in March 2023 after being confirmed in January 2022.

If season three follows a similar path, we can anticipate its release somewhere in the summer of 2024.

Netflix has started streaming Next in Fashion season 2 on March 3.

Cast of Next in Fashion Season 3

Tan France and Gigi Hadid, the show’s hostesses and best friends in real life, should return for a third season if that is indeed confirmed.

The second season will have several special guest judges, such as Emma Chamberlain, Bella Hadid, and none other than Donatella Versace herself. Omg! We can only hope that a third season will have similar legendary guests.

If season three is confirmed, a brand-new group of competitors would face off for the $200,000 prize because the show is a competition series.

Is the Third Season of Next in Fashion Been Confirmed?

Although there is currently no assurance that Next in Fashion will receive a third season, we shouldn’t give up hope!

Initially cancelled after season one premiered in early 2020, Tan France announced the series’ renewal for a second season in January of last year.

Tan published a photo of himself and Gigi on Instagram with the caption: “Who would have guessed that we’d be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER when we first connected on Facetime four years ago (thanks @evachen212)! You read it correctly! The information has been made public. It’s time to start casting, so better get ready.”

When it comes to season three, we anticipate Netflix to wait and see how fans react to the show before announcing the following.

Trailer of Next in Fashion Season 3

Next in Fashion season 3 official trailer has not been released yet. You can watch the trailer for the second season of the television show Next in Fashion.

Conclusion

Since there is no confirmation for Next in Fashion season 3. Fans are advised to wait patiently for any such developments since once the news is made official, more details will become available.

