Narco-saints Season 2: Is Narco-saints Based on a True Story?

Narco-Saints, a new Korean Netflix show, is now available to watch. It’s about an entrepreneur who gets framed by a drug lord and has no choice but to help the National Intelligence Service with a case.

He has to go on a secret mission to catch Jeon Yo-hwan, a Korean drug lord who has taken over the South American country of Suriname, which is on the northeastern Atlantic coast.

Name of the Series Narco-Saints Season 2 IMBD Rating Rating 8.1/10 Type of Content Web Series Content Rating A Category Entertainment Language of Web Series English Genre Crime-thriller

Now that all six episodes are out and people are watching them all at once, the question is whether or not there will be more of this exciting show. So, has Narco-Saints been given a new order, and can we look forwards to more episodes? Read on to find out everything you need to know about a possible second season of Narco-Saints.

Narco-saints Season 2 Release Date

Since Narco-Saints hasn’t been picked up for a second season yet, it’s hard to say when the second season will be on Netflix. We think that a new season could come out at the earliest in a year, which would mean that new episodes could come out in the early fall of 2023.

Narco-saints Season 2 Plot

As we all know, Narco-Saints is based on a true story. The life of Cho Bong Haeng, who ran a drug organization in Suriname, is thought to have been the inspiration. Also, this means that the plot of a possible second season would probably have to be based on real events. Maybe the plot would depend on how much more of the real story there is to tell or if Netflix can take the characters in a different direction.

Narco-saints Season 2 Cast

Here is the cast list of Narco-Saints season 2.

Ha Jung-woo as Kang In-gu

as Kang In-gu Hwang Jung-min as Jeon Yo-hwan

as Jeon Yo-hwan Park Hae-soo as Choi Chang-ho

as Choi Chang-ho Jo Woo-jin as Byeon Ki-tae

as Byeon Ki-tae Yoo Yeon-seok as David Julio Park

as David Julio Park Kim Min-gwi as Lee Sang-jun

as Lee Sang-jun Choo Ja-hyun as Park Hye-jin

as Park Hye-jin Chang Chen as Chen Zhen

as Chen Zhen Lee Bong-ryun as Deaconess Jung

as Deaconess Jung Go Geon-han as Dong-woo

as Dong-woo Hyun Bong-sik as Park Eung-soo

as Park Eung-soo Kim Ye-won as Wife

as Wife Kim Si-Hyeon as Si-Hyeon

Narco-saints Season 2 Trailer

Since there is no news about whether or not season 2 will be made, we can’t guess when the trailer or season 2 will come out. But if you haven’t seen the show yet, here’s the trailer for Season 1 of Narco-Saints.

Is Narco-saints Based on a True Story?

Many people would be surprised to learn that the series is based on the true story of Cho Bong-haeng, a drug lord who ran a huge trafficking organization in Suriname in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and of an ordinary businessman who worked for the NIS to infiltrate the drug organization with the ultimate goal of bringing Cho down.

Is Narco-saints Worth Watching?

South Korean movies and TV shows keep getting better, as NARCO-SAINTS, a renamed version of THE ACCIDENTAL NARCO that is now on Netflix, shows. Like SQUID GAME before it, this is a limited TV miniseries with the budget and production values of a movie. It also looks great.

Conclusion

Narco-Saints is a new Korean show on Netflix that you can now watch. It is about a businessman who is set up by a drug lord. We don’t know if there will be more episodes now that all six are out. In the early fall of 2023, a second season could come out. Narco Saints is a limited TV miniseries that has a movie-like budget and level of production.

