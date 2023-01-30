What Will Happen in “My Dad the Bounty Hunter”?

People think that Netflix’s animated shows will soon be a thing of the past, but that’s not the case. In fact, the streaming service is in the process of releasing a lot of new animations, such as Sonic Prime, We Lost Our Human, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 5, to name a few. My Dad the Bounty Hunter, an animated show that you will look forwards to once you know more about it, is also in the works.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix show My Dad the Bounty Hunter, including its cast, plot summary, and when it will come out.

When Will My Dad the Bounty Hunter Be Out?

The first season of My Dad, the Bounty Hunter will come out in 2023. Netflix has said that the first episode of the show will come out on February 9, 2023.

There’s no doubt that Netflix is working on a lot of animated projects, so stay tuned for more information about its lineup and the premiere of My Dad the Bounty Hunter.

In My Dad the Bounty Hunte: what will happen?

Here is what Netflix says about it:

“My Dad the Bounty Hunter is an animated action-comedy series following close-knit siblings Lisa and Sean, who stow away on their dad’s latest work trip, hoping to finally get some quality time together. Little do they know Dad’s been keeping a secret from them — he’s actually the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy! Launched into the surprise space adventure of a lifetime, Lisa and Sean discover that their seemingly average dad’s job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous aliens, robots and laser fights galore, family bonding time becomes much more than they bargained for as they try to help their dad in pursuit of his toughest fugitive yet. With his kids along for the ride, Dad must show up for them when they need it most — and they’d better make it home before Mom finds out!”

Who Will Play the Lead in My Dad the Bounty Hunter?

Yvonne Orji from the show “Insecure” is one of the many well-known voices in this Netflix original series. In addition to Orji, the title also has Rob Riggle, Priah Ferguson, Jim Rash, Leslie Uggams, JeCobi Swain, Laz Alonso, and Yvette Nicole Brown from Community.

Patrick Harpin and Everett Downing Jr., who worked on We the People, Vivo, and the Academy Award-winning film Hair Love, will be in charge of producing the new show.

Does My Dad the Bounty Hunter Have a Trailer?

Yes, You can watch the trailer for My Dad the Bounty Hunter here.

When and Where Can You See My Dad the Bounty Hunter?

Some of you are looking forwards to a February full of romantic movies or at least romantic comedies. Others would rather watch comedies or maybe even horror movies for Valentine’s Day. But Netflix is doing a great job this Valentine’s Day season for all the people who are in love with movies like “Your Place or Mine. ” They also have a whole series like “My Dad the Bounty Hunter” for the other half!

All of the episodes of My Dad the Bounty Hunter are on Netflix, and the new season is coming out on February 9th! There will be a total of ten episodes, and if everything goes well, we hope that My Dad the Bounty Hunter will be back for a second season soon.

Conclusion

