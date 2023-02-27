More Than a Married Couple but Not Lovers Season 2: What Will Come Out?

The first season of the ongoing seinen anime More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers, also known as Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman, began broadcasting on Crunchyroll in October 2022. The anime is based on a Yki Kanamaru manga that has been serialised in Kadokawa Shoten’s seinen manga publication Young Ace since March 2018. This first season of anime has gotten conflicting reviews from critics despite the love and support it has earned from fans. The anime is currently regarded as good but not exceptional, despite the animation style earning a fair amount of praise. Whether or whether there will be a second season of this anime shortly is still up for debate among fans. Let’s investigate.

Name More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers Season 2 IMDb Rating Rating 7.4/10 Type of Content TV Series Content Rating PG-13 Category Entertainment Language of Web Series English, Japanese Genre Animation, Comedy, Drama

Release Date of More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers Season 2

There is currently no formal confirmation of a second season of More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers from the studio MOTHER and its producer Klock Worx. Although the anime frequently appears in the top 20 of Crunchyroll’s list of the most popular fall 2022 anime, no apparent rush or rumours is circulating about its renewal like there was for SPY X FAMILY or Chainsaw Man. The anime has gotten mixed reviews from viewers and critics alike.

Cast of More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers Season 2

Yakuin Jirou is voiced by Seiichiro Yamashita, who is well-known for his roles in Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia, and Watanabe Akari is portrayed by Saori Oonishi. Other than the two primary voice actresses, Takamiya Sachi and Tenjin Minami will be voiced by Minami Takahashi and Toshiki Masuda, respectively. Junichi Yamamoto and Takao Kato are the series’ directors.

Plot of More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers Season 2

Jirou, a third-year high school student, falls in love with Shiori, a classmate and childhood friend. Jirou’s narrative is told in the anime. In their school’s marriage practical activity, which pairs up unrelated guys and girls from different classes, he hoped to be paired opposite her. They are made to behave like a married pair, and precise evaluations are determined by observing their chemistry and rapport.

But, when Jirou is partnered with Akari, a classmate who prefers to be paired with her crush Minami, things take an unexpected turn. In a funny turn of events, Minami is matched with Jirou’s sweetheart, Shiori, and the race to see who can score the most points per pair gets underway. Considering that the top-performing duo gets the opportunity to switch partners.

Trailer of More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers Season 2

There is no official trailer for season 2 of Married Couple, but Not Lovers till now. You can enjoy the trailer of previous season of Married Couple, but Not Lovers.

Conclusion

Since there is no confirmation for Married Couple, but Not Lovers Season 2. Fans are advised to wait patiently for any such developments since once the news is made official, more details will become available.

