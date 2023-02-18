Morbius 2: What Will Happen in This Season?

Sony has not yet officially announced Morbius 2, and to be quite honest, it doesn’t seem likely.

Despite a strong opening weekend, Morbius struggled at the box office, earning only $167.5 million globally. Even a re-release (after it became the topic of numerous memes) wasn’t able to save the film.

Matt Smith handled the film’s poor result with relative calm. “At the end of the day, we’re not saving any lives—just it’s a movie. Somehow, things didn’t quite work out, and What is, is what is “In August 2022, he said.

Release Date of Morbius 2

There is no official release date for Morbius 2 yet because it hasn’t been officially confirmed.

It’s difficult to see where the sequel can fit in right now because Sony has a busy two years ahead of it with its Marvel projects, starting on June 2, 2023, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Kraven the Hunter, another Spider-Man spin-off, is scheduled to release on October 6, 2023, followed by El Muerto on January 12, 2024, and Madame Web on February 16, 2024. There’s also an undated, but confirmed, Venom 3 to follow.

Cast of Morbius 2

There haven’t been any official casting announcements for Morbius 2 because the sequel hasn’t been confirmed, but we feel secure in predicting that Jared Leto will return as Dr Michael Morbius.

Adria Arjona, who plays Martine Bancroft, who has been turned into a vampire, is likely to accompany him (more on that in a bit). However, Jared Harris‘ Dr Nicholas and Matt Smith’s Milo won’t be coming back because they were both killed in Morbius.

Adrian Toomes, played by Michael Keaton, made an appearance in Morbius‘ credit scenes, thus assuming he isn’t returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he will probably stick around for the follow-up. Toomes suggests a partnership with Morbius, which creates opportunities for the Sinister Six.

Could Morbius link up with (or face off against) characters like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man or Tom Hardy’s Venom in a sequel? Anything is technically possible, but whether it actually occurs is up in the air.

Daniel Espinosa, the film’s director, remains secretive about which Spider-Man specifically inhabits this reality, leaving fans to speculate that it could be Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

He made light of the situation to IGN, adding that “there are people at Sony who will have me shot [for saying anything] because then I will compel them to commit to something.” “I am pressing for the inclusion of my ideas and perspectives, which are included in the film.”

Trailer of Morbius 2

As previously said, Morbius 2 has not yet been confirmed, thus production has not yet begun and there will be a considerable wait for any new footage. You can watch the previous trailer till then.

Conclusion

Since Morbius 2 has not yet been formally announced by creators. It’s difficult to see where the sequel can fit in right now. So, till then we have to wait for the further information regarding the release of Morbius 2.

