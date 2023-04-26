Mark Consuelos Parents: Biography, Parents Name, Nationality and More!!

American actor Mark Andrew Consuelos was born on March 30, 1971. His most well-known roles were Mateo Santos on All My Children (1995–2001; 2010) and Hiram Lodge on Riverdale (2017–2021) on The CW.

Mark Consuelos Biography

Name Mark Consuelos Profession American actor Father Saul Consuelos Mother Camilla Consuelos Mark Consuelos Nationality American

Early Life

Italian-born Camilla and Mexican-born Saul Consuelos welcomed their son Mark into the world in Zaragoza, Spain. He has an older brother who is a doctor and an older sister who is a lawyer; he is the youngest of three children.

Consuelos grew up in Lebanon, Illinois, and then moved to Brandon, Florida, where she was raised in both Italy and the United States.

Before transferring to the University of South Florida and earning a marketing degree there in 1994, he attended Bloomingdale Senior High School in Valrico, Florida, and afterwards attended the University of Notre Dame.

Personal Life

Consuelos first met Kelly Ripa, his All My Children co-star, in 1995. On May 1st, 1996, the two got married. Michael Joseph (born June 2, 1997), Lola Grace (born June 16, 2001), and Joaquin Antonio (born February 24, 2003) are the couple’s three children.

He officiated at Howard Stern and actress/model Beth Ostrosky’s wedding on October 3, 2008, at New York City’s Le Cirque restaurant. Stern invited Consuelos to officiate because the two couples had become friends.

Consuelos accepted and decided to seek ordination so that Stern and Ostrosky may have a legal ceremony. Joan Rivers, Barbara Walters, Chevy Chase, Billy Joel and wife Katie Lee, Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman and Stern’s radio co-host Robin Quivers were among the celebrities that attended the wedding.

Consuelos and Ripa resided on Crosby Street in Manhattan’s SoHo neighbourhood for many years. They relocated into a townhouse on East 76th Street after selling their flat for $20 million in 2015.

The townhouse was the second most expensive townhouse sold in NYC in 2013 when they paid $27 million for it from fashion designer Luca Orlandi and his wife, Oluchi Onweagba, even though it was never formally listed on the market.

Awards and Honors

Consuelos received the American Latino Media Arts Award in 1998 and 1999 for “Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Soap Opera.” In 1997, Consuelos and Ripa shared the “Hottest Romance” Soap Opera Award. He was also the 2018 winner of the Teen’s Choice Award for Favourite TV Villain.

Read more: Who Are Taj Bradley Parents? He is Well Known for?

Who Are the Parents of Mark Consuelos?

Mark Consuelos was born in Zaragoza, Spain, to Mexican-born Saul Consuelos and Italian-born Camilla Consuelos.

The youngest of three children, Mark Consuelos has a doctor for an older brother and a lawyer for a sister. Consuelos has resided in Italy and the United States since she was a young child.

Following her relocation to Brandon, Florida, she was raised in Lebanon, Illinois. After attending Bloomingdale Senior High School in Valrico, Florida, and the University of Notre Dame, Mark Consuelos earned a marketing degree from the University of South Florida in 1994.