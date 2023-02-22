Make or Break Season 2: is It Worth the Watch or Can Be Skipped?

Make or Break, a popular Apple TV+ documentary series, will return for a second season. Fans from all over the world received a unique look at the World Surf League (WSL) and the top surfers as they battle for a global championship during the inaugural season, which was a big success. Some people may be unfamiliar with surfing as a serious sport since they only associate the activity with beach bums, but everyone can now appreciate how challenging it is to win a WSL title and the year-round sacrifices involved.

Season two will feature some of the most famous surfers, like Tatiana Weston-Webb, the number four surfer in 2022, Filipe Toledo, the iconic Kelly Slater, and Stephanie Gilmore, an eight-time world winner.

The season will feature video from the 2022 campaign, starting with the Billabong Pro Pipeline season opener and ending with the WSL Final in Lower Trestles, California. As they get ready for the 2023 season, Weston-Webb and Toledo spoke with FanSided about the upcoming Make or Break season.

Name Make or Break Season 2 IMDb Rating Rating 7.8/10 Type of Content TV Series Content Rating TV-MA Category Entertainment Language of Web Series English Genre Documentary, Sport

Release Date of Make or Break Season 2

The Season 2 of Make or Break On February 17, the show will make its Apple TV+ debut as per the reports.

Episodes of Make or Break Season 2

The first four episodes of the eight-episode season will be broadcast on February 17. The shooting took place the previous year, which ended up being one of Toledo’s best tour years. He finished his 2022 campaign by winning the title, and those events were immortalised on film for all to witness.

Synopsis of Make or Break Season 2

“With unprecedented access, Make or Break returns to the world of professional surfing, delivering a close-up look into the goals, obstacles, triumphs, and private lives of the surfers who compete to stay on the prestigious Men’s and Women’s WSL Championship Tour.

This season will take fans to breathtaking surf destinations across the world in preparation for the 2022 competition season, capturing the highs and lows of the “Dream Tour,” including the first-ever mid-season cut, intercontinental rivalries, and record-breaking upsets.

Trailer of Make or Break Season 2

The official trailer of Make or Break Season 2 has been released. The documentary has reportedly followed some of the most well-known athletes who will be on the rise in 2022, including Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, and Filipe Toledo. It is demonstrated how the series enhances the emotional stakes for all athletes by exposing their driving forces and the potential effects that each event may have on their personal lives.

Conclusion

The release date of Make or Break Season 2 has been out. Also, the creators have released the official trailer of the movie as well. You can watch the season 2 on Apple TV+.

