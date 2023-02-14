Make My Day: Will It Be a Hit in the Industry?
Netflix debuted this new sci-fi anime series in February 2023.
A Japanese animated program called Make My Day was created for Netflix. Yasuo Ohtagaki wrote the original story for it. The series was directed by Makoto Honda, and 5 Inc. animated and created the character designs. The release day for the series was February 2, 2023.
|Name of the series
|Make My Day
|Part
|1
|IMDb Rating
|Rating 5.6/10
|Type of Content
|Web Series
|Content Rating
|U/A 16+
|Studio
|Netflix
|Language of Web Series
|Japanese
|Genre
|Animation, Adventure, Drama
|Director
|Makoto Honda
|Writer
|Yasuo Ohtagaki
Plot of Make My Day
A prison has been built on an extremely cold planet, and the prisoners are made to work in a large mine. Unknown creatures emerge from the mine one day and start attacking the prisoners.
Cast of Make My Day
- Masaomi Yamahashi as Jim
- Ayahi Takagaki as Marie
- Kazuhiro Yamaji as Walter
- Akio Ôtsuka as Commander Bark
- Tomoko Shiota will also lend his voice to the project
Release Date of Make My Day
Make My Day was initially going to be an animated movie, but in January 2023, Netflix changed it to a series. The entire release of the series took place on February 2, 2023.
Trailer of Make My Day
The Trailer of Make My Day is already released by Netflix Officially. You can have a look at it.
Make My Day is All About
Here is the official synopsis offered when the movie version of the title was initially revealed:
“Mysterious creatures” have unexpectedly emerged from the shadowy underworld on a chilly planet covered in ice and snow and have started attacking the locals. Can humanity withstand the danger that lies over the horizon?
Read More: Panchayat Season 3: Who is the Star of This Season?
Now, The new anime series’ updated logline has just been released by Netflix:
“Sig,” a priceless energy-rich commodity, is found on the icy, snowy planet Cold foot. Although the planet appears to be a utopia free of crime on the surface, convicts are exploited for laborious sig mining. Upon arriving at the scene of a sudden mining accident, Jim, a teenage jail guard, discovers a mysterious beast assaulting the people.
Conclusion
The series Make My Day that has released already on the Platform Netflix globally on 2 February 2023. This Japanese animated series has a lot more to showcase us. Firstly, in the form of a movie and now in the form of a series.
Here in the article, we have shared all the latest updates with you. Till then stay tuned on Bisouv.com for more updates. Also, if you like this article, leave your valuable comments below. We value your thoughts.