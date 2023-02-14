Make My Day: Will It Be a Hit in the Industry?

A Japanese animated program called Make My Day was created for Netflix. Yasuo Ohtagaki wrote the original story for it. The series was directed by Makoto Honda, and 5 Inc. animated and created the character designs. The release day for the series was February 2, 2023.

Name of the series Make My Day Part 1 IMDb Rating Rating 5.6/10 Type of Content Web Series Content Rating U/A 16+ Studio Netflix Language of Web Series Japanese Genre Animation, Adventure, Drama Director Makoto Honda Writer Yasuo Ohtagaki

Plot of Make My Day

A prison has been built on an extremely cold planet, and the prisoners are made to work in a large mine. Unknown creatures emerge from the mine one day and start attacking the prisoners.

Cast of Make My Day

Masaomi Yamahashi as Jim

as Jim Ayahi Takagaki as Marie

as Marie Kazuhiro Yamaji as Walter

as Walter Akio Ôtsuka as Commander Bark

as Commander Bark Tomoko Shiota will also lend his voice to the project

Release Date of Make My Day

Make My Day was initially going to be an animated movie, but in January 2023, Netflix changed it to a series. The entire release of the series took place on February 2, 2023.

Trailer of Make My Day

The Trailer of Make My Day is already released by Netflix Officially. You can have a look at it.

Make My Day is All About

Here is the official synopsis offered when the movie version of the title was initially revealed:

“Mysterious creatures” have unexpectedly emerged from the shadowy underworld on a chilly planet covered in ice and snow and have started attacking the locals. Can humanity withstand the danger that lies over the horizon?

Read More: Panchayat Season 3: Who is the Star of This Season?

Now, The new anime series’ updated logline has just been released by Netflix:

“Sig,” a priceless energy-rich commodity, is found on the icy, snowy planet Cold foot. Although the planet appears to be a utopia free of crime on the surface, convicts are exploited for laborious sig mining. Upon arriving at the scene of a sudden mining accident, Jim, a teenage jail guard, discovers a mysterious beast assaulting the people.

Conclusion

The series Make My Day that has released already on the Platform Netflix globally on 2 February 2023. This Japanese animated series has a lot more to showcase us. Firstly, in the form of a movie and now in the form of a series.

Here in the article, we have shared all the latest updates with you. Till then stay tuned on Bisouv.com for more updates. Also, if you like this article, leave your valuable comments below. We value your thoughts.