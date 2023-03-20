Mafia Mamas: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot and Everything We Know!

Mobster movies have been plenty over the years, and due to the popularity of the genre, there are also plenty of mocking versions of these movies. Just on commonly repeated tales of a person’s life in organized crime, several of these movies and television series put their spin on it. They range from overtly humorous satires like Analyze This (1999) to more sober, but yet subtly ironic “dramedies” like The Sopranos (1999-2007). As of right now, Bleecker Street’s dark comedy Mafia Mamma will put its unique spin on a mafia parody.

Toni Collette, star of Knives Out, portrays a down-on-her-luck suburbanite who is abruptly pushed into the complex world of crime in Catherine Hardwick’s Mafia Mamma, a film that she also directed, Twilight (2008). Collette’s character, who has travelled to rural Italy, is chosen to command one of the nation’s most dreaded crime families, a position she is unable to even begin to understand given that she has never been to Europe and that the majority of her understanding about the mafia comes from the shows and films listed above. If she ever hopes to be treated as the merciless mob boss that her peers want her to be and turn into the “Mafia Mom” (though her employees presumably won’t call her that), she’ll need to learn the ropes and learn them soon.

All that we currently know about Mafia Mamma, including information about the cast, storyline, trailer, and other aspects of the most recent mafia comedy.

Release Date of Mafia Mamas

So when the movie eventually opens exclusively in theatres on Friday, April 14, 2023, Toni Collette will formally accept an offer that she can’t refuse. At this time, no plans have been made for streaming or VOD distribution.

Trailer of Mafia Mamas

Bleecker Street has released Mafia Mamma’s official trailer. A woman travels to Rome for her long-lost grandfather burial in the film, who turns out to be an Italian criminal.

She discovers there that her grandfather’s last request was for her to take over his criminal enterprise. Her life is constantly changing as a result, and hitmen frequently attempt to kill her. The Mafia Mamma title card that appears after the trailer resembles The Godfather’s logo (1972).

Plot of Mafia Mamas

In Catherine Hardwick’s Mafia Mamma, Toni Collette portrays a lonely suburban housewife who unintentionally enters the criminal underworld.

Collette’s character, who has never been to Europe and has learnt the majority of what she knows about the mafia from the shows and films mentioned above, travels to rural Italy to take over one of the most dreaded crime families in the nation, a job she finds difficult to understand. She will need to pick things up quickly if she wants to become the “Mafia Mother” that her peers envision her as.

The official Mafia Mamma plot summary is as follows:

With the help of the Firm’s dependable consignee, a suburban American lady who inherits her grandfather’s Mafia fortune surpasses everyone’s expectations—including her own—to become the new leader of the family enterprise.

Cast of Mafia Mamas

One of the most gifted actors and actresses working today is Toni Collette, who has received an Academy Award nomination. She possesses a flawless American accent despite being from Australia, which is only one illustration of her abilities. Her acting credits include psychological horror films like Hereditary and sarcastic comedies like Knives Out (2018).

Monica Bellucci, a renowned actress who can be seen in the center of two Matrix movies and Spectre, will join Collette in the cast (2015).

Alfonso Perugini as New York, Giulio Corso as Signora Volpe, Livia De Paolis as The Lost Girls, Bruno Bilotta as American Assassin, Francesco Mastroianni as Dead Uncle, Alessandro Bressanello as The Hand of God, and Yonv Joseph as Yonv Joseph make up the rest of the cast (Dakota).

Makers of Mafia Mamas

The horror genre has always been present in Catherine Hardwicke’s films. She is arguably most recognised for her work on the original Twilight film, which launched a wildly successful and long-running franchise. She most recently contributed to the horror anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities by Guillermo del Toro.

Amanda Sthers (Madame) came up with the idea for the narrative, while Debbie Jhoon and J. Michael Feldman developed the screenplay for Kevin From Work (2015).

Toni Collette will produce the film in addition to acting in it. Moreover, Amanda Sthers will produce. Other members of the production team include production designer Livia Borgogoni (La casa del sorriso), editor Waldemar Centeno (Fantasy Island), cameraman Patrick Murguia (Don’t Look Deeper), composer Alex Heffes (The Last King of Scotland), and costume designer Claudette Lilly (Unthinkably Good Things).

Conclusion

In the dark comedy Mafia Mama from Bleecker Street, Toni Collette plays a lonely suburban woman who unintentionally falls into the criminal underworld. The Mafia Mom Movie was created by Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci, Alfonso Perugini, and Catherine Hardwicke. Also, the release date of Mafia Mamma has been out. Also, the creators have released the official trailer of the movie as well. Till then wait till April 14, 2023 for the movie to get released.

