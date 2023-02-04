Lycoris Recoil Season 2: Where Can We Watch It?

Crunchyroll has been showing a very popular anime for the past few weeks. Lycoris Recoil is the name of the show. A lot of Lycoris Recoil fans are crazy about when the next season will come out. I hope that if you read this article, you also want to know when the next season of Lycoris Recoil comes out.

Don't worry, though, because we're here to tell you everything you need to know about Lycoris Recoil.

Lycoris Recoil Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of Lycoris Recoil won't come out until the second quarter of 2024. So, the fans have to wait until more information about the next season of the anime comes out. The only way to know anything about when the next season of the anime will come out is if the studio says so.

Lycoris Recoil Season 2 Plot

Even though anime fans all over the world have liked Lycoris Recoil, the creators haven’t said anything about what will happen in Season 2. After the premiere of the first season, it stayed at the top of the Anime Corner Summer 2022 Weekly Poll chart for three weeks.

We can guess for now that the second season will pick up where the first one left off. The story is mostly about Takia Inoue, a high school student who is a member of Lycoris, an all-female task force of assassins and spies.

They have to kill criminals and terrorists in Tokyo, and Takia gets in trouble at the DA for not following orders when she saved a colleague. She is sent to work with Chisato Nishikigi, a popular Lycoris member, at a branch of the agency that looks like a café called LycoReco.

Lycoris Recoil Season 2 Cast

As of August 2022, the creators haven’t said anything about who will be in the second season’s cast. But when the second season comes out, we can expect to see the main actors from the first season back. In the first season, Takina Inoue was the main character, so she was part of the cast. Its voice is done by Shion Wakayama. The skilled and experienced girl was moved to Cafe LycoReco because she didn’t do what she was told while on a mission.

She is a real person who doesn’t like things that aren’t done well. She wanted to do something at LycoReco that would show the people at DA headquarters what she was really capable of. Chisato convinced her to give up her plan to go back to the headquarters, so she joined LycoReco instead.

Chika Anzai, whose voice is used for Chisato Nishikigi, calls herself a regular Café LycoReco poster girl and says that she is just like Chisato. Misaki Kuno, who works at the LycoReco cafe and is also a skilled hacker, gives voice to Kurumi.

Mizuki has been Chisato’s friend for a long time, and she works in the cafe in the hopes of meeting the man of her dreams. She was also once part of the DA Intelligence Division, and Ami Koshimizu did her voice. Mika’s voice is done by Ami Koshimizu. Mika is kind and has a soft heart. She is the manager of cafe LycoReco. If a new character is added to the show, we’ll let you know here.

Lycoris Recoil Season 2 Trailer

The Season 2 trailer for Lycoris Recoil has not been released yet. Since the second season of the TV show Lycoris Recoil has been announced, it is possible that it will come out soon. While you’re waiting for the season 2 trailer, you can enjoy the trailer for season 1.

Where Can You Watch Season 2 of Lycoris Recoil?

Lycoris Recoil is one of a kind. It was originally made as an action-packed anime with the most popular element, girls with guns. This series is a must-watch for all anime fans, and it’s also a good choice for people who are new to anime.

You can find Lycoris Recoil on a lot of different websites, but not all of them can be trusted. Because of this, you should check out this anime series on Crunchyroll.

Conclusion

Here in this article, we have shared possible as well as the latest updates with you.