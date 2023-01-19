Will Netflix Release Luther: the Fallen Sun in 2023?

Idris Elba returns as John Luther in ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun,’ over four years after his previous appearance as the character and 13 years after the character originally appeared on our screens.

This page contains information on the film Luther: The Fallen Sun, such as when it will be released, what it will be about, what you should watch before it, and how you will be able to view it when it is released.

Luther: The Fallen Sun Release Date

The release date for certain theatres/cinemas: February 24, 2023

Release date on Netflix: March 10, 2023

The film Luther: The Fallen Sun will be released in select theatres on February 24, 2023. It will then be available on Netflix on March 10, 2023.

Idris Elba verified this on Instagram. Production began in November 2021, indicating that the film has been in the works for some time.

Luther: The Fallen Sun Plot

Luther: The Fall Sun is a “large-scale replica of the TV program,” according to Idris Elba. It’s described as a dark thriller, similar to the TV series, and he believes Luther fans, as well as newcomers, will enjoy it.

The film’s synopsis was released by JustWatch as follows: “A heinous serial killer terrorizes London, while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther is imprisoned. Luther, haunted by his failure to apprehend the cyber psychopath who now teases him, determines to break out of prison and complete the job by whatever means necessary.”

Luther: The Fallen Sun Cast

Neil Cross wrote the screenplay for Luther: The Fallen Sun, which was directed by Jamie Payne.

The following actors and actresses have been cast in the film Luther: The Fallen Sun:

Idris Elba plays John Luther, while Dermot Crowley plays DSU. Mr. Martin Schenk

plays John Luther, while plays DSU. Mr. Martin Schenk Anya is played by Lauryn Ajufo.

Arkady Kachimov is played by Einar Kuusk.

Lydia Deng is played by Natasha Patel.

Andy Apollo in the role of Barman

in the role of Barman Cain Aiden appears on the live stream as a gamer.

appears on the live stream as a gamer. Callum Chiplin in the Role of a Rescue Worker

in the Role of a Rescue Worker As Forensic Officer, Daniel Eghan

As a prisoner, James Travis

Nikki Athan is an actress.

is an actress. Cynthia Erivo is an actress.

is an actress. Andy Serkis is an actor.

is an actor. Jess Liaudin

Luther: The Fallen Sun Trailer

Not at all. Netflix first revealed the release date and three photos from Luther: The Fallen Sun. Idris Elba then published a teaser on Instagram, along with the particular release dates listed above, albeit no information on what to expect are provided.

We have yet to see a complete trailer, but we anticipate seeing one shortly. Keep an eye on this space, and we’ll post it as soon as it becomes available.

Where to Watch Luther: The Fallen Sun?

