Love Again Release Date: Prepared to Fall in Love Once More?

Love Again, based on a 2022 bestseller, is another entry in the romantic comedy genre (with some heartfelt drama thrown in for good measure). It highlights how love may arise in unexpected ways and raise us up, with a little assistance from Celine Dion.

Everything you need to know about Love Again is provided here.

Name Love Again Season 1 IMDb Rating Yet to revealed Type of Content Movie Content Rating Not Rated Yet Category Entertainment Language of Web Series English Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance

Release Date of Love Again

Starting on May 12, when it has its world premiere only in cinemas in the US, UK, and many other nations, Love Again hopes to make audiences swoon.

Plot of Love Again

Based on the 2022 novel Text for You by Sofie Cramer. The official synopsis is as follows:

“Imagine meeting the love of your life thanks to a chance SMS message. In this romantic comedy, Mira Ray, who is grieving the loss of her fiancé, writes a string of loving SMS to his old mobile number. Without knowing that the phone number had been transferred to Rob Burns’ new workplace. As a journalist, Rob is drawn to the sincerity of the poetic confessionals. He asks her for advice on how to meet Mira in person when he’s asked to do a profile of megastar Celine Dion to gain her affection.”

Read More: Imposters Season 4 Release Date: It Renewed for Next Season or Not?

The script was written by Jim Strouse.

Cast of Love Again

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan play the main pair in Love Again, Mira and Rob.

Former Miss World 2000 Chopra Jonas later made her acting debut in Bollywood with her roles in Quantico, Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic, The White Tiger, and most recently The Matrix Resurrections, her star started to climb in Hollywood. Of course, she and her husband Nick Jonas, who has a minor role in Love Again, are one half of a power couple in Hollywood.

Heughan’s most noteworthy performance as Jamie Fraser in the popular TV series Outlander has already made him a heartthrob for many. His other roles include those in the films Bloodshot and A Prince for Christmas, as well as the TV series Suspect from 2022.

Read More: Vinland Saga Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & More Latest Updates!

Celine Dion, a Grammy winner and a great singer, is the other prominent actor in the cast. Dion has, of course, worked with film before, contributing music to titles like Beauty and the Beast, Deadpool 2, and, most notably, Titanic. Dion is contributing a few brand-new songs to the Love Again soundtrack as well.

Celia Imrie, Lydia West, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Steve Oram, and Sofia Barclay are more actors in the Love Again cast.

Trailer of Love Again

On Valentine’s Day, the first Love Again trailer was appropriately released. See the trailer down below:

Director of Love Again

Jim Strouse not only wrote the script for Love Again, but he also directed it. Even though he may not be well-known, Strouse has directed a number of films, including Grace is Gone, The Winning Season, People Places Things, and The Incredible Jessica James.

Conclusion

The release date of Love Again has been out. Also, the creators have released the official trailer of the movie as well. Till then wait till May,2023 for the movie to get released.

Here in the article, we have shared the latest updates with you. The rest upcoming information will soon be updated on this page. Stay tuned on Bisouv.com for more updates. If you like this article, leave your valuable comments below. We value your thoughts.